Rams NFL Playoff Ticket Prices Skyrocket Due to Cowboys Matchup

Although the Dallas Cowboys weren’t the higher seed of the two potential 2019 NFL Playoff opponents for the Los Angeles Rams, they were the more appealing draw. While fans had to wait until the end of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Chicago Bears wild-card game to find out who the Rams would play, the outcome was surprising.

The Bears, who were the No. 3 seed, fell to the Eagles in upset fashion after a missed/tipped last-second field goal attempt. In turn, this meant that while the Cowboys were originally expected to face the New Orleans Saints, they’ll now be heading to Los Angeles for a date with Jared Goff and company.

Shortly after the Bears loss, it led to a massive shift in NFL playoff ticket prices for the Rams divisional round matchup. As The Action Network’s Darren Rovell revealed, with the odds pointing to a Bears-Rams second-round matchup, the cheapest tickets before Chicago was eliminated were $160 on StubHub. But after the Cowboys-Rams matchup was set, that number skyrocketed to $329.

The power of the Cowboys: Cheapest playoff priced ticket, on StubHub, seconds before the Cody Parkey kick: Rams $160

Saints $285 12 hours later: Rams $329

Saints $180 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 7, 2019

The shift comes due to the NFL’s playoff reseeding structure which sends the lowest-remaining seed to face the No. 1 seed in the divisional round. With the Saints entering postseason play holding the top spot in the NFC, it meant they would draw either the Eagles (No. 6), Seahawks (No. 5) or Cowboys (No. 4). They had no chance to face the Bears if Chicago pulled out a victory.

Latest on Cowboys vs. Rams Playoff Tickets

Although it wasn’t surprising to see the cost of the tickets for a Cowboys vs. Rams matchup, it seems not much has changed as of Monday afternoon. Currently, the cheapest ticket on StubHub is $325 for an upper-corner option and they range from there for both middle and upper-level tickets.

As far as moving to the lower level, that’s where things jump a decent amount. You can get lower corner tickets for roughly $378-$379, but beyond that, the pricing jumps to around $400 and above.

The pricing likely isn’t helped by the fact that this is the marquee primetime matchup of the second round. As we saw during the wild-card round, there was only one game played at night (Seahawks vs. Cowboys), and that stands true again this weekend. The Cowboys and Rams game is set for 8:15 p.m. EST and will be aired on FOX.

Cowboys vs. Rams Preview

There’s an obvious reason why the tickets for this matchup jumped in price almost immediately. Aside from the obvious fact that it features two of the NFL’s best running backs in Ezekiel Elliott and Todd Gurley, the two teams create an intriguing on-field matchup. Both Dak Prescott and Jared Goff are two intriguing young NFL quarterbacks who have flashed big upside as well.

As far as the game itself goes, the Cowboys defense has been stellar on the year, allowing just 20.3 points per game, good for No. 6 best in the NFL’s regular season. On the opposite side, the Rams ranked as the No. 2 overall scoring offense, averaging 32.9 points per game.

For good measure, the Cowboys wrapped up the wild-card as the highest-scoring team of the weekend, although their 24 points likely won’t be enough to top the Rams. Much of that will depend on how the Dallas defense fares against Goff, Gurley and the rest of the team’s high-octane offense.

