Rams vs. Patriots: Odds & Point Spread for Super Bowl 53

The L.A. Rams and New England Patriots will square off in the 2019 Super Bowl. New England’s role as an underdog was brief as the Patriots are now one-point favorites after initially opening as a one-point underdog against the Rams, per OddsShark. The point total is set at 57.5, the highest in NFL history.

Both the Rams and Patriots headed into Championship Weekend as three-point road underdogs. Each team squeaked out wins in overtime in one of the most memorable combinations of playoff games in recent history.

The Rams were 9-7-2 against the spread heading into the Super Bowl, per OddsShark. Eight games hit the over, while nine games went under along with one game that ended in a push.

New England went 11-7 against the spread this season. Seven of the games hit the over, while 11 matchups went under the point total.

Super Bowl 53 Will Have the Highest Point Total in NFL History

Vegas is expecting a shootout with two top NFL offenses squaring off. During the regular season, the Rams had the second-highest scoring offense in the league at 32.9 points per game. The Patriots ranked No. 5 with 27.3 points per contest, and the offense was particularly potent during the second half of the season.

The Patriots & Rams Both Needed Overtime to Advance to the Super Bowl

NFL fans got not one but two overtime games as the Rams and Patriots narrowly advanced. The Patriots made key plays on third and long to take advantage of the Chiefs defense. New England methodically marched down the field in overtime to score a touchdown.

The Rams rebounded from a slow start to force overtime. Los Angeles forced a key turnover in overtime and were able to kick the game-winning field goal.

The Super Bowl sets up one of the most intriguing coaching matchups in some time. New England is led by veteran Bill Belichick, while Los Angeles has the youngest head coach in NFL history in Sean McVay.

The Rams and Patriots have not squared off since 2016 when the Patriots came away with a 26-10 victory. New England has won the last five matchups against Los Angeles, but this is a much different Rams team under McVay.

Fans were puzzled as to why Rams star running back Todd Gurley was not utilized more against the Saints. McVay explained why the team relied on C.J. Anderson is several key situations.

“It was a flow for the game,” McVay explained, per USA Today. “I thought Todd’s run from the 5 on the two-minute drive was outstanding. I think what personifies Todd is this is an MVP-caliber player and he just kept fighting, he just kept supporting his teammates,” McVay said. “He’s going to have an instrumental role against whoever we play, whether it be the Patriots or the Chiefs.”

It will be interesting to see how the Rams utilize Anderson and Gurley in the Super Bowl.