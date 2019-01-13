Rams Playoff Schedule: Who & When Los Angeles Plays in NFC Title

Saturday night offered an NFL playoff matchup between the Ezekiel Elliott-led Dallas Cowboys and Todd Gurley’s Los Angeles Rams to cap off day one of the divisional round. While the action began with the Kansas City Chiefs rolling past the Indianapolis Colts at home and moving into the AFC Championship game, the nightcap shifted to the NFC side. With a spot in the title up for grabs, the Cowboys and Rams provided a bit more drama than the first game.

But in the end, the Cowboys were unable to do quite enough offensively to knock off a team that won 13 games in the regular season. While the Dallas defense managed to keep their opponent’s high-octane offense somewhat in check through the early stages, the Rams still put up 30 points and held Dallas to just 22.

With the Rams booking their spot in the next round, let’s take a look at their potential opponent and also when the NFC Championship Game is.

Rams to Play Winner of Eagles vs. Saints

The second NFC divisional round playoff matchup will be played on Sunday afternoon between the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints. That game is set for 4:40 p.m. EST on FOX and could lead to a date between the two teams in the NFL with the best record, as both the Rams and Saints finished at 13-3.

If the Saints knock off the Eagles, the NFC Championship Game would be played in New Orleans, as they’re the No. 1 seed due to a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rams. The two teams previously met in Week 9 in New Orleans, a game which Drew Brees and company won 45-35.

On the opposite side, if the Eagles win, the title game would be played in Los Angeles and set up a rematch of the Week 15 game which the Rams also hosted. Philly knocked off Sean McVay’s squad in that game 30-23, and the victory helped to keep their playoff hopes alive at the time.

Rams NFC Championship Date & Time

While Rams fans may have to wait before finding out who their matchup in the next round will be with, it’s already known when the game will be played. As NFL.com shows, the full playoff schedule in terms of dates and times was previously revealed. The NFC Championship Game will open the action on Sunday, January 20 at 3:05 p.m. EST on FOX.

The AFC Championship Game will follow, and we know the Chiefs are hosting that one in Arrowhead, regardless of the other matchup’s outcome. The winner of the NFC will face either the Chiefs or the New England Patriots/Los Angeles Chargers winner in the Super Bowl which is set for Sunday, February 3 at 6:30 p.m. EST.

