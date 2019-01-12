Sammy Watkins Injury: Latest on Chiefs WR’s Playoff Status vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs are welcoming the red-hot Indianapolis Colts to town for a divisional matchup and hope to do so as close to full strength as possible. One name who’s been a hot-button topic over recent weeks is wide receiver Sammy Watkins. The former first-round pick has battled injuries all season and his return for the team’s first playoff game could be big for the offense.

To this point, Watkins has missed five consecutive games due to a foot injury, with his last in-game action coming prior to the Chiefs’ bye week. That was a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11 when he caught just one pass for four yards and was extremely limited.

Watkins is in his first season with the Chiefs after beginning his career with the Buffalo Bills and then spending one season with the Los Angeles Rams. He inked a three-year, $48 million deal with Kansas City this offseason $30 million guaranteed, per Spotrac.

Let’s take a look at the latest on his injury status for the playoff matchup with the Colts.

Sammy Watkins’ Week Ahead of Playoff Opener

While the Chiefs have been careful with Watkins as he recovers from a foot injury, he was able to get in some practice time ahead of the divisional matchup. As Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star showed, Watkins was on the field for Thursday’s session.

Sammy Watkins was at Chiefs practice today. Eric Berry was not. Dorian O’Daniel was at practice, but not participating pic.twitter.com/TOUjv6sXpD — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 10, 2019

The outlook on Watkins’ chances to play improved at that point, but Chiefs coach Andy Reid didn’t provide much of an update. As Pryor also revealed, he was asked about if the Watkins would play Saturday and said “well see” while pointing out that the receiver got good work in during practice.

Watkins was given a questionable tag for the game, but the overall chances of him suiting up and returning looked good.

Latest on Sammy Watkins’ Injury & Status

The positive week of work led to Watkins apparently doing enough to prove he’s likely ready to roll for the 2019 NFL Playoff matchup. While there’s no concrete decision that’s been made yet, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Chiefs wideout is expected to make his return against the Colts on Saturday.

#Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins (foot) is listed as questionable, but he should make his return to the field today vs. #Colts, source said. Meanwhile, S Eric Berry (heel) is unlikely to do so. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2019

This is big, as it adds another playmaker and pass-catcher for MVP candidate Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback had a superb regular season and has shown a solid rapport with the pass-catcher at various points. Through 14 regular-season games, Watkins totaled 40 receptions for 519 yards and three touchdowns.

