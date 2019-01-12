Veronika Khomyn, Sean McVay’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

When the Rams hired Sean McVay he became the youngest head coach in NFL history, but McVay’s girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn, has been with him long before he was in Los Angeles. The couple first started dating when McVay was the tight ends coach for the Redskins per TMZ. McVay is now 32 years old but took the Rams job when he was 30.

Khomyn is frequently at the Rams games cheering on McVay. According to TVovermind.com, Khomyn has done modeling work and also worked for UFC Gym. The couple has traveled the world together including stops in Paris and the Bahamas. Khomyn has no problem sharing her affection for McVay publicly.

“The best love is the kind that awakens your soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds,” Khomyn posted on Instagram along with a photo featuring the couple.

1. Sean’s Girlfriend Is From Ukraine

According to TVovermind.com, Khomyn is originally from Ukraine and attended George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. Khomyn moved from Virginia to be with McVay when he took the Rams job. The same year they moved the area was hit by forest fires.

Khomyn posted an Instagram message on December 7, 2017 encouraging people to keep Los Angeles is their prayers and reminding those impacted by the fires to take their pets with them when they evacuated.

Completely devastated at what is happening in Los Angeles. The firefighters and LAFD personnel are the true heroes. Please don’t forget about your furry friends, they are just as scared as you are 🐾 Keep our city in your prayers ❤️🙏🏻

2. Sean & Veronika Met When He was the Redskins Tight Ends Coach

The couple has been dating long before McVay became the Rams head coach. According to TMZ, McVay and Khomyn started dating when he was the tight ends coach for the Redskins.

As for Veronika … she’s 28, she’s from Ukraine and she met McVay when he was just a lowly tight end coach for the Washington Redskins back in the day. Good move … on both their parts!

McVay coached tight ends in Washington from 2011 to 2013. McVay was promoted to be the Redskins offensive coordinator in 2014 and remained in the role for three seasons priors to taking the Rams job.

3. Veronika Informed Sean That People Knew Where They Lived in Los Angeles Thanks to Social Media

McVay is not big on social media, so he was surprised to learn that fans all over the country knew about their 2017 L.A. home purchase.

“It’s all over TMZ yesterday,” McVay explained to ESPN. “I closed on a place earlier this week. My girlfriend — she’s on social media, I’m not — she says, ‘You know, it’s everywhere, where we’re living and all that stuff.'”

According to Trulia, McVay purchased a home in Encino, California for $2.71 million. Trulia provided an overview of McVay’s Southern California house.

After accepting the position as head coach for the newly relocated L.A. team, Sean McVay got the first down with the purchase of a six bedroom, six bathroom Californian modern home in the hills of Encino, CA. The 4,660 square-foot home, originally built in 1966, features an open concept floor plan with clean lines, cerused oak floors and custom nesting doors to showcase the expansive views of the city lights at night. The kitchen has been completely renovated with gourmet appliances throughout, an 8-foot-by-4-foot marble island and custom cabinetry. A stylized floating staircase leads to the upstairs where the luxe Californian aesthetic continues. The spacious master suite boasts large windows with panoramic views of the city and is joined by a large sitting area, dual walk-in closets and a dramatic soaking tub and large shower. Down the hall is a large bonus room complete with a balcony—ideal for an in-home theatre to watch film of the team.

4. Veronika Maintains an Instagram Account for Their Dog, Kali

Unlike McVay, Khomyn is quite fond of social media and even runs an Instagram account for their dog, Kali. The account is not quite as active as her personal account but is still full of pictures of their dog.

“Puppy lifestyle🐶. Bully sticks🍗 Long naps & belly rubs 💕. •1 yr old• California 🌞,” Kali’s profile reads.

There are photos of naps, belly rubs and hikes with Khomyn. As for Khomyn’s personal account, she switched her Instagram page from private to public and now has close to 29,000 followers.

5. Veronika Helped Clean Out Their Old Virginia Townhouse So Sean Could Start Coaching the Rams

Coaching changes require a lot of things to happen behind-the-scenes including the new coach moving cities. McVay was hired by the Rams on January 12, 2017. He was initially planning on going back to their Reston, Virginia home but things did not go as scheduled. Khomyn ended up cleaning out their old Virginia townhouse to allow McVay to hit the ground running in his new head coaching role per Sports Illustrated.