Super Bowl Early Odds & Betting Trends for Patriots-Rams

Should the Los Angeles Rams be in Super Bowl LIII? Probably not. They were the beneficiaries of arguably the most horrific no-call on pass interference in NFL playoff history in the NFC Championship Game in New Orleans.

Had that call been made against Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman late in the fourth quarter, the Saints have a first down deep in Rams territory and are able to run the clock nearly all the way down before trying a chip-shot field goal to win.

Alas, it wasn’t called — expect the NFL to allow those types of things to be challenged via rule change this offseason – and the Rams got a late tying field goal before winning it on a 57-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal in overtime. With the AFC title game also going to OT, it marked the first time both did in the same season.

The Rams opened as slight favorites against the AFC champion New England Patriots on the Super Bowl odds for the February 3 matchup in Atlanta, but now Los Angeles is a 2-point underdog at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

That doesn’t bode well for the Rams as they have won just three of their past 15 games as a dog and covered only two of those. Then again, they were heavy favorites in their last Super Bowl trip following the 2001 season and were upset … by the Patriots. That was the start of New England’s dynasty under quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick.

New England has covered five of its past six overall against the Rams on the NFL betting lines, but hard to take much from the teams’ 2016 regular-season meeting, a 26-10 Patriots home win. That Rams team was one of the NFL’s worst and coached by the eminently forgettable Jeff Fisher. These Rams have won an NFL-best 15 games this season, including playoffs, and have won their past eight against AFC teams.

It’s almost a shame the Rams are considered the home team for the Super Bowl as they are an astounding 14-3 the past two seasons in true road games including playoffs. Sean McVay, who turns 33 on January 24, is the youngest head coach in Super Bowl history. He was 16 the last time the Rams and Patriots played in the Super Bowl. While the Patriots covered the spread in that one at betting sites, they have covered just two of their past seven Super Bowls.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.