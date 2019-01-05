T.Y. Hilton: Where Did the Colts WR Play in College?

Indianapolis Colts star WR T.Y. Hilton finished the 2018 regular season with yet another 1,000 yard receiving year, his fifth of his seven year career. Hilton, Andrew Luck’s favorite target, led the team with 1,270 receiving yards in just 14 games.

Hilton has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times in his career and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2016 (1,448 yards). Hilton has still managed to fly under the radar as far as NFL wide receivers go despite being among the best in the league.

Those who watched Hilton play in college saw that he had big time potential as a Sunday starter. Ahead of Hilton’s Colts wild-card game against the Houston Texans, let’s take a look at his record-breaking college career.

Hilton Played for the FIU Panthers for Four Seasons

Hilton’s decision to play at FIU (Florida International University) was at least partially made by his then-infant son Eugene Jr. When Hilton was struggling to choose between West Virginia and FIU, he showed his son two hats, one for each school. Baby Eugene picked the FIU hat six times in a row. The next day, Hilton followed his son’s advice and signed his letter of intent with FIU.

Hilton’s collegiate career got off to an auspicious start when he returned a punt against Kansas in his first game of the 2008 season. That happened to be the first time he touched the ball in a college game. Not many college players can start off that well. Not that many at all. It’s hard to believe, but Hilton’s first touch in the 2009 season was a kickoff return for a TD against Alabama.

Hilton Broke Numerous School Records as a Wide Receiver

Over the course of his four seasons at FIU, Hilton broke career records in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns (229, 3,531 yards, 24 TD).

He also broke single season and single game records in 2011, his senior year. Hilton’s single game FIU record 201 yards helped propel FIU to an upset over Louisville in the 2011 season. He hauled in 12 receptions against Akron, breaking the previous school record. For the year, he caught 72 passes for a whopping 1,038 yards, both of which were single season records at FIU.

All of Hilton’s major college records are still standing at FIU.

Hilton Was Selected in the Third Round of the 2012 Draft by the Colts

Though Hilton was the 13th WR selected in the 2012 NFL Draft, he has had a better career than each of the 12 who came off the board before him. The Colts selected him with the 92nd overall pick in the third round. When you look back on the 2012 Draft, the Colts did pretty darn well, nabbing their current franchise QB Andrew Luck and a game-changing WR in T.Y. Hilton.

Hilton is currently in the third year of a five year contract worth $65 million.

