Tate Martell Miami Transfer: How Hurricanes’ QB Depth Chart Looks

Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell announced he will be transferring to the University of Miami. Martell was redshirted in his first year with the Buckeyes and spent the 2018 season behind sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Now headed to Miami, Martell will join two of his former high school teammates on the Hurricanes. Both Bubba Bolden and Brevin Jordan played alongside their newest quarterback at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Martell was ranked No. 127 on ESPN’s 300 coming out of Bishop Gorman in the class of 2017. Known for his dual-threat playing style, the 5’11” quarterback was recruited by several top programs before signing with Ohio State. Once in Columbus, Ohio, his playing time was impeded by the steady production of Haskins. Without a clear path to snaps in his future, Martell revealed his decision to transfer on Tuesday.

right back like we never left… I’M A HURRICANE! 🙌🏼🌴 pic.twitter.com/6Dh0gu4fxD — TATE MARTELL (@TheTateMartell) January 16, 2019

Martell’s Place on Miami’s QB Depth Chart

Malik Rosier completed his senior season in 2018, leaving freshman N’Kosi Perry as the only experienced quarterback left in Miami. Perry is joined by three other freshman quarterbacks on the Hurricanes roster.

In order, this is what Miami’s projected depth chart heading into the 2019 season could look like:

N’Kosi Perry

Jarren Williams

Cade Weldon

Ryan Rizk

In order to play next season, Martell would need a waiver upon his transfer from the Buckeyes to the Hurricanes. Even if he becomes eligible, Perry will be a worthy competitor for first-team snaps. Perry, who ranked above Martell in ESPN’s evaluation of the 2017 class, produced a handful of solid performances last season. Most notably, he recorded a four-TD performance in a 28-27 victory over Florida State on October 6.

Martell’s path to playing time could become less cumbersome if Perry continues to make waves off the field. In December, UM director of athletics communication Camron Ghorbi issued a statement to the Miami Herald regarding a sexually explicit video that was linked to the freshman quarterback.

“We are aware of an inappropriate video posted on a social media account associated with one of our student-athletes. The video has been removed, and the posting has been addressed with the student-athlete. We will continue to be committed to high standards of conduct at UM.’’

Martell’s Quiet Ohio State Tenure

Firmly behind Haskins on the roster, Martell’s playing time with the Buckeyes was sparse. His most notable outings came in two early-season victories for Ohio State. In a September 8 matchup against Rutgers, Martell got into the action on the ground and through the air. He went a perfect 10-10 on his pass attempts for 121 yards and rushed for 95 yards on eight carries.

Martell followed up his outing against Rutgers with an equally effective game against Tulane on September 22. With the Buckeyes comfortably out in front, the Las Vegas native completed 10 of his 14 pass attempts for 115 yards.