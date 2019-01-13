LOOK: Terrell Owens Calls for Cowboys to Fire Jason Garrett After Loss

After the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Los Angeles Rams 30-22 in the divisional round of the 2019 NFL Playoffs, it meant the end of a promising season for Dak Prescott and company. Obviously, there was surely a wide range of emotions after this loss for Cowboys fans, but it seems one former player was feeling a whole lot of anger.

Roughly around the time Saturday’s game had wrapped up, outspoken wide receiver Terrell Owens pulled no punches while calling out Jason Garrett. More specifically, he went directly to the top, tweeting at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to make it known that Garrett needs to be fired due to his lack of playoff wins.

Hey @realjerryjones! Bout time for a coaching change don’tcha think?! 2 playoff wins in 10 years!! Garrett isn’t the answer & NEVER will be! Way to compete guys!! #realtalk — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) January 13, 2019

Owens also tossed in a nice “way to compete guys” which seems a bit strange considering the Cowboys had a strong regular season and faced one of the best teams in the NFL. Regardless, the team has posted its fair share of mediocre seasons of the years, specifically with Garrett running the show.

Jason Garrett’s Record & Terrell Owens’ Time With Cowboys

After taking over midway through the 2010 season, Garrett has now coached the Cowboys for 140 games including the playoffs. He’s posted a 77-59 regular-season record while going just 2-2 in postseason play. Although the Cowboys have had a decent amount of success in terms of wins and losses, they’ve only made the playoffs three times over that stretch and have won 10-plus games in only those same years.

Owens has never been one to shy away from drama and he was always more than willing to hop into the spotlight throughout his playing career. The talented receiver played in 219 games, 47 of which came with the Cowboys. During his time in Dallas, Owens hauled in 235 passes for 3,587 yards and 38 touchdowns. His tenure was successful for the most part and the team made the playoffs in two of his three years but lost in their first game both times.

At the very least, Owens did give NFL fans one of the most memorable postgame press conferences possibly in history.

Jason Garrett’s Future With Cowboys

As much as Owens will hate to hear this, it seems the Cowboys are actually preparing to go in the opposite direction of what he’s hoping for with their current coach. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed, the team is set to extend Garrett’s contract with a deal that will reportedly be “pretty lucrative.”

From @gmfb Weekend: The #Cowboys are all about the playoffs now, but after the season they'll get down to business. They will work to extend coach Jason Garrett's contract. pic.twitter.com/SOTAjh6jts — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2019

Garrett’s current contract goes through the 2019 season and he signed a five-year, $30 million deal in January of 2015, as previously reported by NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus.

