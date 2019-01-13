Orlando Magic, New Orleans Pelicans Discussing Terrence Ross, Solomon Hill Trade

The Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans are in trade talks to potentially swap Terrence Ross and Solomon Hill.

In the trade discussions, the Orlando Magic would send Terrence Ross to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Solomon Hill and a Protected 2019 1st-Round Pick.

Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans are discussing a trade that would send Solomon Hill and a 2019 top-12 protected first round picks to the Orlando Magic for Terrence Ross. pic.twitter.com/St9YtxlYXy — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) January 13, 2019

This potential deal is not a surprise.

Sporting News Sean Deveney first reported the potential move.

Per Deveney:

One of the teams most eager to move its first-rounder along for immediate help is the Pelicans, who have won two straight games as they’ve gotten Elfrid Payton and Nikola Mirotic back from injury but are still desperate for small forward help. A source told SN that the Pels made a pitch for small forward Kelly Oubre before Washington traded him to Phoenix, and New Orleans has continued to look for a starting-quality wing. The Pelicans have shown interest in Orlando small forward Terrence Ross, who has had a career year, but is a free agent this summer and uncertain to re-sign with the Magic.

Ross is surely living his best life, too.

The 27 year old is posting 13.3 points and 3.1 rebounds over 25.7 minutes per game while shooting 43.2 percent from the floor, 39.3 percent from three-point range and 83.3 percent from the free-throw line. Ross is in the final year of his contract with the Orlando Magic so the deal does make practical sense as he will be an unrestricted free agent over the summer.

Solomon Hill is averaging 5.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over his previous 10 games.

He gets the nod as a starter on Sunday for the Pelicans against the Miami Heat.