Todd Gurley & Rumored Girlfriend, Olivia Davison, May Not Be Dating

Todd Gurley has been linked to longtime girlfriend Olivia Davison, but it has been quite some time since the two have been seen together. Gurley’s Instagram does not have any photos of Davison, and you have to look back to this photo posted by Davison on October 2, 2016 to see any connection.

The couple appeared together at a 2016 launch party for Gears of War 4, but it has been quite a while since the two were seen together publicly. According to Davison’s Instagram profile, she lives in Bozeman, Montana where she is the owner of Liv Lively Salon and Boutique.

The boutique sells clothing and shoes online but customers in the Bozeman area can also book an appointment at the salon.

Gurley Gave Mackenzie Bezos a Shoutout After the Recent Divorce News

Who got Mackenzie Bezos IG or Twitter?👀 — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) January 9, 2019

After news broke that Mackenzie and Jeff Bezos were getting a divorce, Gurley had this response on Twitter.

“Who got Mackenzie Bezos IG or Twitter?👀,” Gurley tweeted.

Gurley likely tweeted after learning that the Bezos’ assets could be split 50-50 in a divorce settlement. Wired detailed this possibility.

TMZ reports that the couple did not have a prenup. Washington, where they live, is a community property state, meaning that all property and debts acquired during the 25-year marriage could be equally split if the Bezoses can’t negotiate an agreement. Amazon, for the record, is 24 years old. But thinking about the divorce as an opportunity for MacKenzie to become the richest woman in the world is a strange way of describing her situation, as Bloomberg points out. She is already the richest woman in the world, because she’s half of the richest couple on Earth.

Some fans also took the tweet to indicate Gurley is now single.

Gurley’s Endorsements Include Gatorade, Nike, Carl’s Jr & Pizza Hut

If the two are no longer dating, they both seem to be doing well in their respective business ventures. Not only is Gurley thriving on the football field, but the Rams running back has become one of the more marketable players in the NFL. Gurley has worked with a number of companies including Nike, Gatorade, Carl’s Jr. and Pizza Hut.

Gurley is part of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports agency and the rap mogul has been seen at a few Rams games to support his client. After a 2015 visit to one of his games, Gurley spoke about his relationship with Jay-Z.

“I saw him after the game and he just said, ‘Good job,'” Gurley told ESPN. “I told him I appreciated him coming. It’s always good for your agent and your agency to come show love and support. The team was happy we got a win, so everybody was happy to see him. Everybody grew up listening to him or idolizing him. It was a cool thing to happen.”

Gurley is also teaming up with Pizza Hut to tackle child literacy. Nice Kicks detailed the partnership.