Candice Romo, Tony’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tony Romo’s wife, Candice Romo (formerly Crawford), knows what it takes to be a top sports broadcaster. Candice graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in journalism and worked as a sports broadcaster when she met Tony. Candice feels her husband is a natural at his new profession.

“So last summer when he was preparing for being a broadcaster, I would watch a few of his practice runs,” Candice told the USA Today. “I was just so impressed with his ability to pick it up so quickly. I was like ‘I was in school for four years to learn how to do this and I still don’t think I was amazing’ – you always are your worst critic.”

Tony and Candice got married in 2011 and had a Cowboys-themed reception with a number of former and current members of the team in attendance. The couple has three children: Jones, Rivers and Hawk.

1. Candice Made Her Parents Hide When Tony Picked Her Up For Their 1st Date

Candice was working in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area as a sports broadcaster and met Tony while she was on the job. Tony asked her out on a date which turned out to be a funny story.

Candice’s brother is actor Chase Crawford, who spoke about the couple’s first date on The Rich Eisen Show (via the Dallas News). Candice came from a family of Cowboys fans, and she made her parents hide when Tony picked her up for their first date.

She was doing sports broadcasting. She was really good at it. She’s funny, she has a great personality. They kind of let her interview players. It was over the summer. Tony saw her and I guess casually asked her to a movie/dinner date, where you’re eating at the theatre. They did that. She was kind of blown away. (Before the first date) And my parents, being massive Cowboys fans, she didn’t want them in the house. And they said, ‘we’re already here. What do you want us to do?’ And she said, ‘hide. Hide in the back.’ She made my parents hide. She didn’t realize Tony was coming over to pick her up. It caught her off guard, so she pushes my parents back in the back. I thought that was really funny.

2. Candice & Tony Have 3 Children: Jones, Rivers & Hawk

Not only does the couple have a busy schedule with their careers, but they are also the parents of three children: Jones, Rivers and Hawk. Jones is their most recent child and was born in August of 2017. If Tony has his way, the couple will continue to add to their growing family.

“Oh, it’s super exciting!” Tony told ET. “My third boy, you know, so, building my own basketball team here — getting close…I think the wife might want to stop at this point, but we’ll push her again in a year or two. Once they hold that baby, and that baby grows up a little bit, they want to hold that baby again, so… that’s just how wives are, and moms. I’d be all for trying for a little girl, but it’s really not my body, though,”



3. Candice Finished in the Top 10 in the 2008 Miss USA as Miss Missouri

Candice competed in a number beauty pageants and was named Miss Missouri in 2008. Candice went on to finish in the top 10 in the 2008 Miss USA contest. Candice also served as a judge for the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders auditions in 2016. She was featured on the CMT show Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team.

“I love the show and I grew up playing sports and doing pageants, so I love competition,” Candice told 5 Points Blue. “These girls are competing and it’s so fun to be a part of that. As I’m sitting there as a judge, it’s very similar to pageantry, minus the dancing. I was not a dancer. Judy & Kelli aren’t just looking for world class dancers, they’re looking for the whole package. They’re looking for poise, personality, and well-spoken women. I get that because I’ve done it before and I can relate to these girls and the pressure they’re under. It’s been a really good experience.”

4. Candice Is the Co-Founder of Hawk + Sloane, a Fragrance Company Catered to Parents

In addition to being a mother, Candice is an entrepreneur and the co-founder of Hawk + Sloane with her friend, Hollie Siglin. The name is a combination of their children, and the company focuses on fragrances that parents can use for their kids. Here’s an overview of Hawk + Sloane from the company’s website.

Candice Romo & Hollie Siglin have been friends since middle school when they were the only two girls hitting the links at the golf course. Fast forward several years, when they reconnected with the same due date of their babies, Hawk and Sloane. Now, with five children between them, doing life together looks a lot different than it did 10 years ago. As they grind out parenthood together, they are always looking for ways to make the life of a modern mom easier. Struggling through the daily challenges of raising children led them to create these recipes to help conquer parenthood. . . one spray at a time.

5. Candice Says Tony “Makes Me Excited About Things That I Don’t Care About”

Tony is relatively new to the announcing world, but he already has a bit of a cult following. Tony has a knack for bringing the viewer onto the field and providing insight into what it is like to be an NFL player.

Candice noted that fans are getting to see what she has known since the couple started dating. Tony’s enthusiasm rubs off on other people, even if they are not necessarily interested in the subject matter.

“It’s funny because even in our wedding vows, I think one of my lines was, ‘You make me excited about things that I don’t care about,'” Candice told the Dallas News. “And that’s what he does with football for people, I think. He gets you excited about stories and things that you didn’t even care about until he starts telling you. He’s a really good storyteller.”