NFL Fans Call for Teams to Tank to Draft Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence

The newest star in college football already has the full attention of NFL fans. After a dominant performance in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence left NFL fans in awe. Some were hopeful their team would have the chance to draft Lawrence while others simply couldn’t wait to see him at the next level.

But the problem is that the Tigers signal-caller is only a freshman, and has two more years before he’ll be able to head to the league. Lawrence’s first chance to enter the draft will come in 2021, and if the current belief stands true, then he may be a near-lock for the No. 1 pick.

After wrapping up a 44-16 win over the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, Lawrence was the hot-button topic. The young quarterback threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in a game where he wasn’t even asked to do much during the fourth quarter due to the big lead.

Obviously, it’s a pipe dream right now for NFL fans, but it didn’t stop them from putting their feelings out there about the Clemson quarterback and his tremendous upside. Let’s check out some of the best reactions after the game had wrapped up.

NFL Fans Are All-in on Trevor Lawrence

@Saints, please sell out when Trevor Lawrence comes to the NFL. He’s the real deal — Louis (@Louis_G_III) January 8, 2019

Trevor Lawrence is the best true freshmen QB I’ve ever seen. If I was an NFL GM I’d be making moves to get as many 2021 draft picks possible. — Sinue Cortes (@sinapoo_23) January 8, 2019

During tonight’s masterful performance, I’ve been trying to figure out where I think Clemson QB, Trevor Lawrence, will land in the NFL when he exits college in 2021. Then a terrifyingly perfect fit sadly came to mind. The New England Patriots. — Chris Albright (@ChrisAlbright11) January 8, 2019

If I’m a bottom feeder NFL team, I tank the next 2 years, build a foundation and draft Trevor Lawrence. He’s worth throwing away 2 years. — Ron Davis (@TheRonaldDavis) January 8, 2019

NFL teams planning their tank strategy for 2 years down the line for Trevor Lawrence — Nate Zastrow (@nzastrow13) January 8, 2019

Trevor Lawrence and Justyn Ross should be allowed to go pro after this game. They are both ready. They both can be very, very good in the NFL right now. — Walker Carey (@walkerRcarey) January 8, 2019

Trevor Lawrence is better than 85% of nfl QB’s right now. — LBB (@LBB_33) January 8, 2019

Trevor Lawrence is making throws that NFL QBs can’t make, as a TRUE FRESHMAN. Good god. — Lifelong Tottenham Fan (@RichHomieDave11) January 8, 2019

Trevor Lawrence is going to be a FREAK in the NFL. When he comes out he'll be the best QB prospect since Luck/Elway. Someone is gonna hit the lottery in 2021 — Justin (@Tweets_ByJ) January 8, 2019

Trevor Lawrence & Clemson’s Future Outlook

The newest star quarterback for Clemson has already built an impressive resume and now has two more seasons to build on it. With an undefeated season and national championship under his belt, both Lawrence and the Tigers are the team to beat for the foreseeable future. Head coach Dabo Swinney and company have built a juggernaut and they’re set to be loaded again in 2019 and beyond.

Along with Lawrence returning, running back Travis Etienne is set to be a junior while wide receiver Justyn Ross is just a freshman. With the trio back next year, Clemson is primed to be the favorites for a repeat while their quarterback will only continue to build on his already-high draft stock.

For good measure, as MyBookie.ag shows, Lawrence is currently the favorite to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy as well. His performance against Alabama was enough for him to surpass Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was the odds-on favorite prior to the game.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson: +200

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: +250

Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia: +750

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin: +900

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson: +900

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia: +900

Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas: +1000

Tate Martell, QB, Ohio State: +1100

Austin Kendall, QB, Oklahoma: +1100

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama: +1100

READ NEXT: WATCH: Clemson’s Justyn Ross Makes Unreal One-Handed Catch