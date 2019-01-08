NFL Fans Call for Teams to Tank to Draft Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence

The newest star in college football already has the full attention of NFL fans. After a dominant performance in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence left NFL fans in awe. Some were hopeful their team would have the chance to draft Lawrence while others simply couldn’t wait to see him at the next level.
But the problem is that the Tigers signal-caller is only a freshman, and has two more years before he’ll be able to head to the league. Lawrence’s first chance to enter the draft will come in 2021, and if the current belief stands true, then he may be a near-lock for the No. 1 pick.
After wrapping up a 44-16 win over the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, Lawrence was the hot-button topic. The young quarterback threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in a game where he wasn’t even asked to do much during the fourth quarter due to the big lead.
Obviously, it’s a pipe dream right now for NFL fans, but it didn’t stop them from putting their feelings out there about the Clemson quarterback and his tremendous upside. Let’s check out some of the best reactions after the game had wrapped up.
NFL Fans Are All-in on Trevor Lawrence
Trevor Lawrence & Clemson’s Future Outlook
The newest star quarterback for Clemson has already built an impressive resume and now has two more seasons to build on it. With an undefeated season and national championship under his belt, both Lawrence and the Tigers are the team to beat for the foreseeable future. Head coach Dabo Swinney and company have built a juggernaut and they’re set to be loaded again in 2019 and beyond.
Along with Lawrence returning, running back Travis Etienne is set to be a junior while wide receiver Justyn Ross is just a freshman. With the trio back next year, Clemson is primed to be the favorites for a repeat while their quarterback will only continue to build on his already-high draft stock.
For good measure, as MyBookie.ag shows, Lawrence is currently the favorite to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy as well. His performance against Alabama was enough for him to surpass Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was the odds-on favorite prior to the game.
- Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson: +200
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama: +250
- Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia: +750
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin: +900
- Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson: +900
- D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia: +900
- Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas: +1000
- Tate Martell, QB, Ohio State: +1100
- Austin Kendall, QB, Oklahoma: +1100
- Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama: +1100
READ NEXT: WATCH: Clemson’s Justyn Ross Makes Unreal One-Handed Catch