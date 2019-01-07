Trevor Lawrence NFL Draft: Clemson QB Idolizes Peyton Manning

The 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship game provides a preview of the NFL draft, just not this year. Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa are both likely to be top NFL draft picks but are not eligible for 2019. Tagovailoa can enter the draft in 2020, while Lawrence will be eligible in 2021.

Both players have a good chance to be the top quarterback selected in their drafts. Lawrence’s early NFL evaluations are off the charts with many noting the Clemson quarterback would be the first signal-caller selected in 2019 if he was allowed to enter the draft.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen broke down Lawrence’s NFL scouting report and compared him to Rams quarterback Jared Goff.

What stands out: Throwing mechanics. Lawrence has the upper-level throwing mechanics of an NFL vet. And you see that immediately when studying his film. He’s an easy thrower, a quarterback with so many natural tools when operating in the pocket. Think technique-based QB play with the arm talent to put the ball anywhere on the field… Best pro comp: Jared Goff. I like this comparison because of the similar mechanics we see from the Rams quarterback. And in Sean McVay’s offense, Goff can throw on rhythm to get the ball out. Get to the top of the drop and sling it. We are also talking about quarterbacks who were taught the fundamentals early and often from their coaches, and it shows. While Lawrence has more quick-twitch athleticism than Goff, I’m focused on the pocket traits in making this comp. And as the NFL meshes more with college systems we see every Saturday, Lawrence’s skill set is an ideal fit for the modern pro game.

NFL Mock Drafts Are Already Predicting Lawrence Will be the No. 1 Pick in 2021

It is hard to do an accurate mock draft two years in advance, but Lawrence is already the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in 2021. Lawrence is seen as close to a can’t-miss prospect as is possible. Walter Football projects Lawrence will be the No. 1 pick in their mock draft. The mock has Lawrence going to the Packers in a randomized draft order.

Again, this draft order is random, but the Packers could be drafting first overall if Aaron Rodgers gets injured prior to the beginning of the 2020 season. If so, they may do what the Colts did when they moved on from Peyton Manning to Andrew Luck. Trevor Lawrence is the very early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has it all, and that includes size (6-6, 215), a big arm, accuracy and mobility.

Growing Up, Lawrence Idolized Peyton Manning

Lawrence grew up in a family of Tennessee fans and his favorite player was Peyton Manning. Lawrence spoke with ESPN about why he looked up to the former NFL great.

“My favorite player was Peyton Manning,” Lawrence told ESPN. “That’s why I wear 16. It was his number at Tennessee…He was so in control of the offense, he always knew everything that was going on. He always made checks. Just a really smart player. That’s what I like about him.”

According to ESPN, Manning called Lawrence and the two finally had a chance to talk on the phone.

