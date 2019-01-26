Victor Oladipo Posts Emotional Message on Instagram After Injury

The NBA community, including players, fans and everyone in between poured out their support to Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo following his gruesome knee injury. The talented young guard has quickly become one of the better guards in the NBA and has gained respect from around the league.

But while Oladipo is set to miss extended time, he recently took to social media in order to send a strong message of his own. Here’s a look at what the Pacers star had to say on Instagram Saturday afternoon.

It’s a pretty incredible message from Oladipo, who’s likely struggling (understandably) keep his spirits up at this moment. But while the 26-year-old faces a long road back, he’s going to have plenty of support and seems to be incredibly driven.

Victor Oladipo’s Injury Diagnosis

The Pacers broke the news that an MRI on Oladipo’s knee revealed he had suffered a ruptured quad tendon.

Victor Oladipo underwent an MRI Thursday that revealed he has a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee, sustained with 4:05 to play in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game against Toronto. He will undergo surgery at a date to be determined and will be out for the season. Further updates will be provided as warranted.

It’s tough to hear, and Oladipo had been a huge part of the Pacers becoming a top-three team in the Eastern Conference. Through 36 games, Oladipo had posted averages of 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. His timeline for a return won’t bring him back this season, but fans can hold out hope that he could potentially return early next year.

