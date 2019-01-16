Warriors vs. Nuggets: Updated Odds, Betting Line & Prediction

The battle atop the NBA’s Western Conference is slated for Tuesday night, as the Denver Nuggets welcome the Golden State Warriors to town. Both teams have impressed to the start the season, as the Nuggets are exceeding expectations while the Warriors battled through multiple injuries to remain near the top. Now, Steve Kerr’s squad gets a chance to take clear control of the conference.

Denver currently holds a 29-13 record while Golden State is a half-game back at 29-14. This game is set to be played in front of a Nuggets home crowd which provides a clear advantage, as the team boasts an 18-3 record on their own floor. Both teams are playing well as of late, with Stephen Curry and company reeling off four consecutive victories and Denver winning eight of their last 10 games.

We’re going to take a deep dive into the Warriors vs. Nuggets matchup and provide a prediction and pick on the betting line/odds.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Betting Line & Odds

*Note: All current odds and betting lines from Bovada and opening numbers provided by Odds Shark – updated just after 7:00 p.m. EST.

Current Opening Betting Line/Odds Golden State Warriors (-1.5 at -105) Warriors: -2.5 (-110) Projected Total Over/Under 228 (-110) Over/Under 228 (-110)

The Nuggets are already getting some love at home with the line movement. With that said, the public doesn’t seem to agree. According to Odds Shark, 65 percent of people have been on the Warriors. As far as the projected total goes, an eye-opening 67 percent of the action has gone towards the over.

How these two teams have done against the spread stands out, as the Nuggets are 23-19 ATS this season while the Warriors are just 18-25. Beyond that, Denver has covered or pushed in eight of the last 10 games while Golden State has done so just three times, failing to cover the other seven.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Although the line is moving against Golden State and recent trends point to the Nuggets being the better play against the spread, this game is a tough one. Denver has gone 2-3 over their last five games, including a loss to the Phoenix Suns while the Warriors have won four straight and six of their last seven.

It’s tough to ignore the Nuggets’ home record, but I actually think the level the Warriors are playing at and improved overall outlook for them right now is a big deal. Golden State gets up when big games roll around, and this is for a chance to take control of the conference as the second half of the year approaches.

I’m riding with both the Warriors as small favorites and the over here. The past 10 times these teams have met it’s resulted in the over hitting seven times. Along with that, Denver has scored 113 or more points in seven over their last 10 while Golden State has hit 119 or more in six straight.

Picks: Warriors -1.5 and Over 228

READ NEXT: Nuggets Roster & Lineup vs. Warriors; Latest on Gary Harris Injury

