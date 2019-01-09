Warriors Roster & Starting Lineup With DeMarcus Cousins Returning

The NBA is set to witness what the new-look, full-strength Golden State Warriors look like. While the current Warriors group has featured familiar faces from previous years, the looming return of DeMarcus Cousins has grabbed plenty of attention. And on Tuesday night, the intrigue and excitement surrounding that situation went to another level.

As Marc Stein of The New York Times revealed, Cousins and the Warriors are targeting a return date of January 18 against the Los Angeles Clippers.

The target range for DeMarcus Cousins' debut with the Warriors is the team's upcoming trip to Los Angeles, @nytsports has learned. Golden State plays the Clippers on Jan. 18 and the Lakers on Jan. 21 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 9, 2019

Cousins suffered a torn Achilles which ended his 2017-18 season with the New Orleans Pelicans. His decision to sign a one-year deal with the Warriors drew plenty of attention, for good reason. While he’ll surely be brought along slowly, there’s a reason for optimism that Cousins is approaching 100 percent after a long rehab process.

Steve Kerr Offers Optimism on Cousins’ Return

Just prior to when the target date for Cousins to get back on the floor was revealed, Warriors coach Steve Kerr offered a positive outlook on the 28-year-old big man. As ESPN’s Nick Friedell revealed, Kerr said he’s “gotten through a barrier, conditioning-wise.”

Steve Kerr had an optimistic tone in regard to DeMarcus Cousins' return in the near future. "All I can tell you is [his return] is closer now. Because the last week his scrimmaging looks much better. It seems to me he's gotten through a barrier, conditioning-wise." — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 9, 2019

If he’s able to return for the matchup with the Clippers, it will mean he missed 45 games to start the year. For what it’s worth, NBA fans will also get to see plenty of Cousins from that point on. Golden State’s matchup with the Clippers is a nationally televised game, and their seven games after are all either on ESPN, ABC, TNT, or NBATV.

Warriors Roster & Starting Lineup With DeMarcus Cousins

*Notates expected starter

C: DeMarcus Cousins*, Kevon Looney, Damian Jones

PF: Draymond Green*, Jonas Jerebko, Jordan Bell

SF: Kevin Durant*, Alfonzo McKinnie, Marcus Derrickson

SG: Klay Thompson*, Andre Iguodala, Jacob Evans, Damion Lee

PG: Stephen Curry*, Quinn Cook, Shaun Livingston

It’s unknown if Cousins will start immediately, and there’s at least a chance he could come off the bench for the first few games. Sooner than later, he’ll surely jump into the starting lineup and complete one of the most well-rounded groups potentially in NBA history. At least from a standpoint of the starting five, it’s hard to argue that there’s been a group as talented and with this much star power.

Throughout Cousins’ eight seasons in the NBA, he’s averaged 21.5 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 46 percent from the field. Prior to the injury last season, the 6-foot-11 All-Star was averaging 25.2 points per game and career-highs in both rebounds (12.9) and assists (5.4).

There’s a strong possibility that it’ll take a bit of time for the Warriors’ new starting five to build a rapport. With Cousins’ return coming fairly early on in the year, though, it’ll allow them plenty of time to sort things out before the playoffs.

