How to Watch Eagles vs Bears Wild-Card Game Online Without Cable

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) will visit the NFC North-winning Chicago Bears (12-4) in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Eagles vs Bears Preview

For the second straight year, the Eagles enter the playoffs led by second-string quarterback Nick Foles.

If they’re to repeat as Super Bowl champs, they’ll have to get past the league’s best defense. Chicago’s D finished the year first in turnovers and interceptions, and surrendered the fewest rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, first downs, and points. They were also third in total yards against.

“They’re an extremely talented defense,” Foles said on Wednesday, according to the team’s official website. “I’m really impressed with what I see, what I see from their front, from their secondary, from their linebackers. They do a great job with vision. The reason they have a lot of turnovers, obviously, is the pressure they can cause up front, which causes a little havoc, quarterbacks holding onto the ball. And then their secondary understands concepts. They can tell when receivers are running different routes, what else is coming behind it so they’re able to have vision on it and cut it. They have really good ball skills. That’s something that you don’t always see.