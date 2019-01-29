How to Watch Super Bowl Greatest Commercials Online

Ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, CBS will air a special commemorating the most memorable and exciting Super Bowl commercials of all time. Hosted by Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah, the hour-long special will air at 8 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Viewers will be able to vote live on Twitter for their favorites during the broadcast. This year’s special will pick the All-Time Funniest Super Bowl Commercial from 10 hilarious nominees, and the two most popular commercials will advance to the live vote during the broadcast. The winner will eventually be revealed at the end of the show.

You can also watch the top 10 selections ahead of time on CBS.com and vote for your favorite. In order to vote, you need to tweet one of the hashtags listed below. The Top 10 All-Time Funniest Super Bowl Commercials and their Twitter hashtags are:

– Bud Light’s “Cedric Date” (2001) – #SBGCCedricDate

– Budweiser’s “Lamb Streaker” (2006) – #SBGCStreaker

– CareerBuilder.com’s “Celebration” (2006) – #SBGCmonkeybiz

– Chevy’s “Happy Grad” (2012) – #SBGCHappyGrad

– Doritos’s “Best Part” (2011) – #SBGCBestPart

– Hyundai “First Date” (2016) – #SBGCFirstDate

– Hyundai “Ryanville” (2017) – #SBGCRyanville

– Tide to Go’s “Talking Stain” (2008) – #SBGCTalkingStain

– Reebok’s “Terry Tate” (2003) – #SBGCTerryTate

– The NFL’s “TD Celebrations to Come” (2018) – #SBGCBestTDDance

During the Super Bowl Greatest Commercials special, Kevin Frazier, co-host of Entertainment Tonight, will go behind-the-scenes and look at the making of 2019 Super Bowl commercials for Hyundai and “Avocados from Mexico.” The special will also include the world premiere of both TV spots. Frazier will also interview Cedric the Entertainer to talk about his famous 2001 commercial and his new CBS sitcom The Neighborhood.