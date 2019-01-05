Where Did Cowboys WR Cole Beasley Play in College?

Had the Cowboys not traded for Amari Cooper earlier in the season, seven-year veteran Cole Beasley would be Dallas’ leading receiver. Targeted 87 times, Beasley has corralled 65 receptions for 672 yards and three touchdowns.

Obviously, the Cowboys (and their fans) should be very pleased with the Cooper trade. Beasley has shown flashes of brilliance himself though, catching nine passes for 101 yards against Jacksonville and six passes for 94 yards against the thriller against the Giants in week 17.

The reliable receiver will certainly be in the mix when the Cowboys host the Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET in the first NFC Wild-card game.

Standing in at 5 ft 8 in, Beasley isn’t a prototypical NFL wide receiver, and his journey to the NFL demonstrates that truth. Regardless, Beasley has carved out a productive NFL career that has lasted longer than many players who were expected to be stars in the league.

Beasley Played QB in High School Before Switching to Wide Receiver at SMU

A two-star prospect coming out of Little Elm High School in 2008, his size likely prevented him from being recruited as a Division I QB. He received offers from SMU and Air Force. Ultimately, he chose to commit to SMU (Southern Methodist University) in Dallas.

He switched to wide receiver immediately as a freshman. Beasley appeared in eleven games as a freshman, catching 42 passes for 366 yards and three touchdowns. He fared a bit better in his sophomore season, catching 40 passes for 493 yards and three touchdowns.

Beasley had Back-to-Back 1,000 Yard Seasons in His Final Two Seasons at SMU

Beasley’s production skyrocketed when he entered his junior season. During his 2010 campaign, Beasley caught 87 passes for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. His big season led to him being named Second-Team All-C-USA (Conference USA).

Beasley carried the momentum from his junior season into his final year in college. He caught 86 passes for 1,040 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He punched in a rushing touchdown as a senior as well.

Though undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys signed him and he has remained on the 53-man roster ever since. Beasley is proof that you don’t always have to put up ridiculous numbers in college to get a shot at a long NFL career.

