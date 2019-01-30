WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: Matches & Predictions

The Road to WrestleMania always has a few bumps in the road.

The one event that provides those proverbial bumps is undoubtably the dreaded Elimination Chamber. Before the Show of Shows, it’s always tradition to see one or two of WWE’s major titles defended within the massive structure.

On the Road to WrestleMania 35, the two titles that will be the focus of the Elimination Chamber are the WWE Championship and the newly introduced Women’s Tag Team Championship. This year’s Elimination Chamber event will throw in a ton of bodies into the specialty match – who’ll be the one male Superstar and lady duo that’ll escape with the title they fought so hard for?

Before we arrive at the 2019 Elimination Chamber PPV, let’s delve into each and every matchup for the big show.

The Miz and Shane McMahon (c) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship)

Predictions & Winners: I for one am shocked. I truly didn’t envision a scenario where The Miz and Shane McMahon’s recent camaraderie would lead them to the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. It looked as if they’d be the type of duo that would mostly be played up for laughs instead of serious contenders for the titles. Here I was thinking that The Bar would easily dispose of them and go on to the next batch of challengers. Oh boy, was I wrong…so very, very wrong. The Miz and Shane O’Mac are now holding onto the titles as a favorable combination that the fans have shockingly taken to. Now they’re set to lock horns with a very formidable team in the form of The Usos.

My wrestling storyline instincts are telling me that this current love fest between The Miz and Shane is leading towards something big at ‘Mania 35. This theory might sound a bit wild, but here me out – at the moment, The Miz and Shane are going to be fighting champions that work perfectly in sync.

From their victory at the Royal Rumble all the way up until March’s Fastlane, they’ll go strong until they drop the titles. I can see them getting the victory over The Usos here, then dropping the titles to whomever they face at Fastlane. This major loss will push The Miz back to the dark side and cause him to turn on his former bestie. All of this should blossom into a Miz vs. Shane match at ‘Mania 35, of course. I say all that to say this – I think The Usos are merely being used as plot devices for a future Miz vs. Shane feud.

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe (Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship)

Predictions & Winner: The eco-friendly, vegan WWE Champion is the hottest thing going on SmackDown. His fiery promos, newly gained ally in the form of Erick Rowan, hemp-based championship, and successful title defenses have made him more relevant than ever before. He took down AJ Styles in three major matches these past few months, which is a major accomplishment. Since Seth Rollins has chosen to use his Royal Rumble win to challenge Brock Lesnar at ‘Mania 35, Daniel has been thrown into an interesting situation. His WWE Championship is now up for grabs within the Elimination Chamber against five other major foes – former title holder AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Mustafa Ali, Randy Orton, and Samoa Joe.

There’s a good number of feuds at play here – Daniel vs. AJ, Daniel vs. Ali, Hardy vs. Orton, Ali vs. Joe, and Orton vs. Joe. Each of these former and current beefs will play out wonderfully (in a violent sense, of course) within the Elimination Chamber. As far as eliminations go, I can see Hardy taking the very first pinfall after taking some sort of major dive that crashes and burns.

Next up for elimination will probably be Joe, who’ll get put out of the match by Ali of all people. Soon after, I can totally envision a pissed off Joe choking out Ali and leaving him for dead, which will cause someone to get the following pinfall on his prone body. Next up for elimination will be Orton, who’ll met his end by the hands of AJ. This moment will enrage Orton, who’ll find a way to lay out AJ with a surprise RKO. Daniel will take advantage of this moment by calling on Rowan to aid him as he finally gets rid of his most heated foe. DB’S REMAINING CHAMPION, FOLKS!

