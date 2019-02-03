Adam Levine’s Best Instagram Images & Pictures Over the Years

Maroon 5, with Adam Levine as the band’s frontman, will be performing for the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show. In addition to his lead vocals in the famous band, Levine is known as one of the coaches on The Voice, and for being husband to supermodel Behati Prinsloo and father to their two daughters.

Adam Levine has an active social media presence and 11.8 million followers to date. The photos and videos he shares are often of his work (both with Maroon 5 and The Voice) and his family, and he wrote in his bio that he is a “public faker.” These are some of the most popular photos Levine has shared on his Instagram over the years:

One of Levine’s most-liked photos in 2018 is a picture of his daughter, Dusty Rose, holding his hand as they walk together. Levine is carrying one of Dusty’s toys in his other hand, and she wears a leopard print bucket hat and a jersey-style shirt with “LEVINE” on the back. He captioned the photo “You and me baby…”

At the beginning of 2018, Levine shared a filtered selfie from the inside of a colorful kid’s ball pit; he used a pink teddybear filter over his face. The photo was posted to promote the new music video for Maroon 5’s hit single “Wait.”

Levine’s campaign photo from his men’s fragrance collaboration with Yves Saint Laurent. The photo, which features Levine in a white tank top that shows off his black and white sleeve tattoos, was popular among fans of Levine and the beauty brand. He captioned the photo “Happy to share I’m working with YSL on their new men’s fragrance, Y. Come back tomorrow for more.” Photos he’s shared of his partnership with YSL beauty since that initial photo have also performed well on his Instagram, in part because they stand out against what he usually posts.

Levine often posts photos with his gorgeous wife, and this black and white selfie of Levine and Prinsloo, taken on New Year’s Eve 2016, showcases the couple’s edgy good looks. He captioned the photo “Happy new year mama;” they became first-time parents to their daughter, Dusty Rose, that September.

A few days after Dusty Rose’s birth, Levine shared a touching portrait of his newborn baby daughter sleeping skin-to-skin on his tattooed chest. With the photo, he made her birth announcement to his fans and followers, writing “Dusty Rose Levine 9/21/16.” The photo is one of his most-liked Instagram posts, with over 1.5 million likes.

Levine is not afraid of making fun of himself and using humor on social media. When Behati was pregnant with Dusty, Adam shared a mirror picture of him and Behati standing face-to-face with their stomachs pressed against one another. To mimic his pregnant wife’s belly, he pushed out his stomach and wrote in the caption “Week 20 and I’m finally popping! #impregnanttoo.”

Tune in to Super Bowl LIII on CBS between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on February 3 at 6:30pm ET, and watch Adam Levine and Maroon 5 perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show.