Jayson Tatum Could Be Included in a Celtics Anthony Davis Summer Deal

Anthony Davis was not traded to the Los Angeles Lakers at the NBA’s trading deadline last week.

When it was all said and done, league sources say that this is what the New Orleans Pelicans wanted from the Los Angeles Lakers:

As for Anthony Davis: Demps told Magic this is what he wanted: ✅Lonzo

✅Kuzma

✅Ingram

✅Zubac

✅Hart

✅KCP

✅2019 unprotected FRP

✅2020 FRP swap

✅2021 unprotected FRP

✅2022 FRP swap

✅2023 unprotected FRP

Lakers said: 👎🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽

The Lakers declined.

Speaking on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, FS1’s Chris Broussard was adamant that nothing would take place between the Pelicans and the Lakers.

“Anthony Davis is not getting traded this season,” Chris Broussard told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“There’s no reason for New Orleans to trade him. Why in the world would you, you know? He’s now a free agent this summer coming up, you’re going to try your best to make the playoffs and they’re going to be trying to make a move at the deadline that could make them better and make Anthony want to stay.”

With Davis expressing that he’d like to play for Los Angeles, this could potentially drag out through this summer or beyond.

“All offers depreciate if this drags out,” a Lakers source speaking on the condition of anonymity told me.

“Celtics are baiting the Pelicans to wait till the summer, but their package won’t be as appealing either the longer this takes Especially if the clippers miss the playoffs, their first-round pick won’t be conveyed to Boston. No one’s going to want to give up the farm for an AD rental.”

The Pelicans can offer Davis a supermax extension this summer and it is likely that he’ll turn it down. New Orleans will then certainly look to trade Davis so that they don’t lose him for nothing in free agency in the summer of 2020.

It’s plausible from there that the Boston Celtics will then look to work their magic.

“I think there’s a great chance that he gets traded to the Celtics,” Chris Broussard tells Scoop B Radio. me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“The Celtics decide to build around Kyrie Irving or try to build around Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis. Don’t rule out the New York Knicks because I believe that’s the place Anthony would play and the Lakers are going to get in there, they’re gonna try their best to get him and, you know, they got a shot. But I think it’s going to come down to those three teams, to Boston, New York, and the Lakers.”

Davis was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. The Celtics had the 20th and 21st pick in that year’s draft, so they weren’t able to pick Davis.“Danny Ainge has been wanting to get this guy since he was at Kentucky,” NBA scribe, Chris Sheridan told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

A Celtics package this summer could include Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Al Horford and Robert Williams. Additionally the Celtics could include 2019 first round picks from the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings along with the Celtics’ own 2021 first round pick could be used to sweeten the deal.

“We have to remember Danny has four-1st round draft picks coming up,” Chris Sheridan tells the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“He has players that can’t even get into the lineup. He’s also got contracts he can move like Gordon Hayward. The question is can Kyrie [Irving] last in Boston because Terry Rozier can probably take his spot.”