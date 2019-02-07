Anthony Davis Trade Talk: Nuggets Offer Michael Porter Jr. to Pelicans for AD

Will Anthony Davis join the Los Angeles Lakers?

“Anthony Davis is not getting traded this season,” Chris Broussard told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“There’s no reason for New Orleans to trade him. Why in the world would you, you know? He’s now a free agent this summer coming up, you’re going to try your best to make the playoffs and they’re going to be trying to make a move at the deadline that could make them better and make Anthony want to stay.”

The NBA’s trade deadline is at 3 PM ET today and talks have died down.

Here is what the Pelicans wanted:

As for Anthony Davis: Demps told Magic this is what he wanted: ✅Lonzo

✅Kuzma

✅Ingram

✅Zubac

✅Hart

✅KCP

✅2019 unprotected FRP

✅2020 FRP swap

✅2021 unprotected FRP

✅2022 FRP swap

✅2023 unprotected FRP

✅2019 and 2021 2nd round picks Lakers said: 👎🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/CM1guHqw28 — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) February 6, 2019

League sources on the Los Angeles Lakers’ side tell me that they believe the Lakers’ offer is the best offer that the New Orleans Pelicans will get.

“All offers depreciate if this drags out,” a Lakers source speaking on the condition of anonymity told me.

Celtics are baiting the Pelicans to wait till the summer, but their package won’t be as appealing either the longer this takes Especially if the clippers miss the playoffs, their first-round pick won’t be conveyed to Boston. No one’s going to want to give up the farm for an AD rental.

Newsflash: There are now other teams interested in Davis and making legit offers like the Denver Nuggets.

Per a league source: the New Orleans Pelicans engaged in trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans surrounding a trade involving Anthony Davis.

Worth noting: Denver Nuggets Nuggets offered a package to the New Orleans Pelicans that included MPJ, Harris & multiple 1st round picks. https://t.co/OgCngC0r0u — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) February 7, 2019

The Nuggets offered a solid package including Michael Porter Jr. for the superstar who is looking to find a way out.

We can assume that the Pelicans elected to decline the trade as they have proved (with their discussions with the Lakers) that they are looking for a ton in return. Don’t get it wrong, a package of Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr., and multiple first round picks is quite hefty.

But, the Pelicans are looking more for early 1st round picks instead of late ones which is what Denver is offering. That’s given how great of a season they are currently having and will most likely be having for the foreseeable future.

Anthony Davis is a name that we’ll consistently hear up until the trade deadline today (3 PM EST).

The Lakers, Knicks, and Celtics have notably been interested, but now include the Nuggets in that group of teams.

As for Davis and the Knicks, last week, the orange and blue did approach the Pelicans about potentially doing a deal without Kristaps Porzingis that would have included Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson.

Anthony Davis’ fate will happen this offseason, assures Chris Broussard.

“What’s going to happen is that at the end of the season, in the summer, they’re going to offer him the supermax contract,” Broussard told Scoop B Radio.

He’s going to turn it down and then they’re going to realize, “Okay, he’s not staying here long-term, so we have to either lose him for nothing as a free agent, or we can trade”, and so I think they’re going to trade. Now, you know, they could try to hold onto him throughout the summer, early next season and try to make their own trade. They might get another star to play alongside him, but I think ultimately, look, the Celtics with their draft picks and with so much young talent, they have more to offer than anybody else.

On the Celtics side of the basketball, Broussard thinks Boston has viable options after the trade deadline.

“I think there’s a great chance that he gets traded to the Celtics and the Celtics decide to build around Kyrie Irving or try to build around Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis,” he said.

“Now, don’t rule out the New York Knicks because I believe that’s the place Anthony would play, and the Lakers are going to get in there, they’re gonna try their best to get him, and, you know, they got a shot. But I think it’s going to come down to those three teams, to Boston, New York, and the Lakers.”

