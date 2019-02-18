Atlanta Legends vs. San Diego Fleet: Updated Score, Highlights & Stats

Sunday’s finale between the Atlanta Legends and San Diego Fleet capped off Week 2 of the Alliance of American Football season. The Legend and Fleet entered this game looking for their first win of the year, and this matchup also marked the official return of football to San Diego. Not surprisingly, the fans were excited and the game was tight throughout the first half.

Atlanta and San Diego both disappointed in their openers, with the former falling to the Orlando Apollos 40-6 on the road. As for the Fleet, they couldn’t get much going offensively, losing to the Birmingham Iron 15-6 in Week 1.

The Legends offense struggled mightily in the opener, with quarterback Matt Simms throwing for just 126 yards and two interceptions. In total, Atlanta totaled 224 yards of offense and failed to score a point in the second half.

Although San Diego was a bit better, totaling 295 yards of offense, their two quarterbacks in Mike Bercovici and Philip Nelson were intercepted a combined three times. They had a few bright spots in running back Ja’Quan Gardner (eight carries, 55 yards) and a trio of pass-catchers. Gavin Escobar caught four passes for 66 yards, Brian Brown hauled in five for 66 and Dontez Ford had a line of three grabs for 56 yards.

We’re going to dive into the highlights for this game along with an updated look at the score. Following the game, a breakdown of the final stats will be provided as well.

Updated Score & Highlights: Atlanta vs. San Diego

Note: Highlights courtesy of the Alliance of American Football or specific teams. Stats courtesy of either AAF.com or No Extra Points.

Malachi Jones Extends Atlanta’s Early Lead: 9-0

Fleet With the Third-Down Sack

Philip Nelson Hits Nelson Spruce

*Via The Athletic’s Arif Hasan

Nelson to Nelson prayer pic.twitter.com/k3jCvtSXoY — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 18, 2019

Fleet Force Turnover With Interception Late in Second Quarter

Philip Nelson Hits Brian Brown for Nice Throw & Catch

Philip Nelson to Brian Brown pic.twitter.com/6OYiy0mRSU — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 18, 2019

Nelson Throws Backwards, Over-The-Head Pass – Completed

Screen Pass Goes for Big Gain, Puts Atlanta Inside Red Zone

Fleet Score First Touchdown in Franchise History: 15-12

Ja’Quan Gardner Takes Over With Big Run & Touchdown

And another touchdown pic.twitter.com/ava4O7BIxB — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 18, 2019

Latest score: 21-12 San Diego in fourth quarter

Atlanta Legends vs. San Diego Fleet Notable Stats (Halftime)

*All stats and box scores from No Extra Points and will be updated after the game.

Quarterbacks

ATL: Matt Simms – 12/15, 88 yards, one touchdown, one interception

SD: Philip Nelson – 6/17, 71 yards, one interception

Running Backs

ATL: Tarean Folston – four carries, 12 yards

ATL: Lawrence Pittman – three carries, 10 yards

SD: Ja’Quan Gardner – eight carries, 32 yards

SD: Philip Nelson – four carries, 30 yards

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

ATL: Malachi Jones – three catches, 37 yards, one touchdown

ATLL: Montay Crockett – two catches, 24 yards

ATL: Seantavius Jones – two catches, 17 yards

SD: Nelson Spruce – two catches, 38 yards

SD: Dontez Ford – one catch, 17 yards

SD: Kameron Kelly – two catches, 17 yards

READ NEXT: Highest Paid AAF Players Not Near Colin Kaepernick’s Reported Request