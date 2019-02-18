Atlanta Legends vs. San Diego Fleet: Updated Score, Highlights & Stats

Sunday’s finale between the Atlanta Legends and San Diego Fleet capped off Week 2 of the Alliance of American Football season. The Legend and Fleet entered this game looking for their first win of the year, and this matchup also marked the official return of football to San Diego. Not surprisingly, the fans were excited and the game was tight throughout the first half.
Atlanta and San Diego both disappointed in their openers, with the former falling to the Orlando Apollos 40-6 on the road. As for the Fleet, they couldn’t get much going offensively, losing to the Birmingham Iron 15-6 in Week 1.
The Legends offense struggled mightily in the opener, with quarterback Matt Simms throwing for just 126 yards and two interceptions. In total, Atlanta totaled 224 yards of offense and failed to score a point in the second half.
Although San Diego was a bit better, totaling 295 yards of offense, their two quarterbacks in Mike Bercovici and Philip Nelson were intercepted a combined three times. They had a few bright spots in running back Ja’Quan Gardner (eight carries, 55 yards) and a trio of pass-catchers. Gavin Escobar caught four passes for 66 yards, Brian Brown hauled in five for 66 and Dontez Ford had a line of three grabs for 56 yards.
We’re going to dive into the highlights for this game along with an updated look at the score. Following the game, a breakdown of the final stats will be provided as well.
Updated Score & Highlights: Atlanta vs. San Diego
Note: Highlights courtesy of the Alliance of American Football or specific teams. Stats courtesy of either AAF.com or No Extra Points.
Malachi Jones Extends Atlanta’s Early Lead: 9-0
Fleet With the Third-Down Sack
Philip Nelson Hits Nelson Spruce
*Via The Athletic’s Arif Hasan
Fleet Force Turnover With Interception Late in Second Quarter
Philip Nelson Hits Brian Brown for Nice Throw & Catch
Nelson Throws Backwards, Over-The-Head Pass – Completed
Screen Pass Goes for Big Gain, Puts Atlanta Inside Red Zone
Fleet Score First Touchdown in Franchise History: 15-12
Ja’Quan Gardner Takes Over With Big Run & Touchdown
Latest score: 21-12 San Diego in fourth quarter
Atlanta Legends vs. San Diego Fleet Notable Stats (Halftime)
*All stats and box scores from No Extra Points and will be updated after the game.
Quarterbacks
- ATL: Matt Simms – 12/15, 88 yards, one touchdown, one interception
- SD: Philip Nelson – 6/17, 71 yards, one interception
Running Backs
- ATL: Tarean Folston – four carries, 12 yards
- ATL: Lawrence Pittman – three carries, 10 yards
- SD: Ja’Quan Gardner – eight carries, 32 yards
- SD: Philip Nelson – four carries, 30 yards
Wide Receivers/Tight Ends
- ATL: Malachi Jones – three catches, 37 yards, one touchdown
- ATLL: Montay Crockett – two catches, 24 yards
- ATL: Seantavius Jones – two catches, 17 yards
- SD: Nelson Spruce – two catches, 38 yards
- SD: Dontez Ford – one catch, 17 yards
- SD: Kameron Kelly – two catches, 17 yards
READ NEXT: Highest Paid AAF Players Not Near Colin Kaepernick’s Reported Request