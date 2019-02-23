UFC Prague 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A light heavyweight battle between Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos headlines Saturday’s UFC Fight Night Prague card, which marks the promotion’s first ever event in the Czech Republic.

The preliminary card (11 a.m. ET) will be televised on ESPN2, while the main card (2 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+.

UFC Prague 2019 Preview

There’s still plenty of moving parts, but assuming Jon Jones takes care of business against Anthony Smith at UFC 235 next weekend, Saturday’s main event between Jan Blachowicz and Thiago Santos–who are ranked fourth and sixth, respectively, in the division–could quite possibly have title implications.

After a brutal start to his UFC career that saw him lose four of his first six fights, the Prince of Cieszyn has exhibited some impressive versatility during a current four-fight winning streak. He beat both Devin Clark and Nikita Krylov via second-round submission, earning Performance of the Night for each, and he scored unanimous-decision wins against Jared Cannonier and Jimi Manuwa, the latter in the Fight of the Night winner at UFC London last March.

When it comes to the light heavyweight rankings, No. 1 contender Daniel Cormier is busy defending his heavyweight belt, No. 2 Alexander Gustafsson lost to Jones in December and No. 3 Smith is about to get his shot. Assuming everything goes according to plan, No. 4 Blachowicz would imaginably be next in line.

“Of course, I think that after my fight Thiago there is only a title shot,” the 35-year-old said. “No other fight interests me.”

That said, Blachowicz would be wise to not look past Santos.

Since his move to light heavyweight in September, “Marreta” has scored explosive wins over Eryk Anders and Jimi Manuwa. The former was a third-round TKO (referee stoppage) that won Fight of the Night, and the latter a second-round KO that earned him Performance of the Night. If he is able to score another violent early finish against Blachowicz, he’ll certainly have an argument for a title shot.

Ultimately, this sets up as a potential back-and-forth thriller. Santos is wildly exciting on offense, but Blachowicz won’t back down, as he’s an excellent boxer who only has one TKO defeat in his career. They will likely put together fireworks in the main event.

Elsewhere on the card, the crowd will be looking forward to Czech Republic native Lucie Pudilova, who gets a shot at former bantamweight title contender Liz Carmouche.

Here’s a look at all the fights on tap: Preliminary card: Damir Ismagulov vs Joel Alvarez, Rustam Khabilov vs Carlos Diego Ferreira, Michel Prazeres vs Ismail Naurdiev, Damir Hadzovic vs Polo Reyes, Veronica Macedo vs Gillian Robertson, Daniel Teymur vs Chris Fishgold and Carlos Pedersoil Jr vs Dwight Grant. Main card: Magomed Ankalaev vs Klidson Abreau, John Dodson vs Petr Yan, Liz Carmouche vs Lucie Pudilova, Gian Villante vs Michal Oleksiejczuk and Jan Blachowicz vs Thiago Santos.