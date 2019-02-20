Cam Reddish NBA Draft: Mocks, Profile & Projections

Cam Reddish can get lost in the NBA draft buzz thanks to his Duke teammates Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett. Reddish is still a favorite to be a top-five pick in the 2019 NBA draft. As ESPN’s Jonathan Givony noted, those that love Reddish have visions of Paul George, while critics see him as more of a role player.

Reddish is putting up modest numbers at Duke averaging 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and two steals per game. Two of the more troubling stats are his shooting percentage of 35.6 percent and three-point percentage of 24 percent. Numbers do not tell the full story given the amount of talent Reddish is playing with, but NBA teams would like to see him shooting a higher percentage given the amount of open looks he should be getting alongside Williamson and Barrett.

Reddish entered last year’s McDonald’s All-American Game with a lot of buzz, but failed to impress throughout the week. Having watched a lot of the practices here in Atlanta, Reddish often looked passive, a term he will have to fight through during the pre-draft process. Looks can often deceive us as Tracy McGrady was once given the same label thanks to his laid-back demeanor but became one of the greatest NBA scorers of this era.

Givony has Reddish going No. 4 to the Bulls in his latest ESPN mock draft. Heavy also has Reddish going No. 4 as well. It will be interesting to see whether a strong March Madness could give him a bit of a boost. As of now, Reddish is firmly in the top five.

Here’s a look at Reddish’s NBA draft profile providing an overview of the player NBA teams are evaluating.

Cam Reddish NBA Draft Profile

STRENGTHS: Reddish looks like the prototypical NBA player who can potentially play positions one through four. Where Reddish really thrives is with the ball in his hands. Heading into Duke’s game against North Carolina, Reddish had six games with 20 or more points. The challenge for Reddish is to do this on a more consistent basis. Reddish is able to use his array of dribble moves to make up for his streaky shooting.

The NBA is going to salivate over Reddish’s defensive potential if a team can get him to lock in. Reddish’s two steals per game average is impressive. Reddish’s 7’1″ wingspan spells trouble for opposing guards and allows him to disrupt passing lanes.

WEAKNESSES: Reddish is a streaky shooter but enjoys taking long-range shots. When his shot is on point, Reddish’s numbers jump up as we saw against Army (25 points), Stetson (23 points) and Florida State (23 points). A primary creator who shoots 35.6 percent from the field is less than ideal.

For a player as talented as Reddish, there are times when he disappears on the court. NBA teams are going to have to decide if this is correctable before investing a top-five pick.

SUMMARY: Reddish’s talent is hard to argue, but the question is what player he will become when he is not part of a star-studded Duke lineup. We are going to hear Reddish’s name called early thanks to his size, scoring potential, position versatility and ability to guard multiple positions. Here’s hoping Reddish ends up on the right team that can unlock his full potential.