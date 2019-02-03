‘Super Kid’ Camdyn Clancy to Deliver Super Bowl Game Ball

Camdyn Clancy, the winner of the “NFL Play 60 Super Kid” contest, will deliver the game ball for Super Bowl LIII ahead of the clash between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots. Clancy is an 8-year-old Alaska boy who found out in January that he won the annual contest.

In addition to his game ball duties during Sunday’s pregame ceremony, Camdyn was a kid correspondent during the media events in the leadup to the Super Bowl. He interviewed players and coaches and made appearances at events in his “Super Kid” role. Camdyn was announced as the contest winner on January 15. The Seattle Seahawks fan was surprised with the big win on ABC’s “Good Morning America” by NFL legend Michael Strahan and Seahawks star wide receiver Tyler Lockett, along with Seattle mascot Blitz.

According to the NFL, “Hundreds of young fans nationwide entered this year’s NFL PLAY 60 Super Bowl Contest Presented by Danimals® online at NFLRUSH.com/SuperKid. To be eligible, Camdyn submitted a video explaining why he should be the next NFL PLAY 60 Super Kid. Following interviews with the finalists, Camdyn was named the winner of this year’s contest for his dedication to a healthy lifestyle, and passion and excitement for helping his peers to stay physically active and eat healthy.”

The NFL said about the “Super Kid” winner, “Camdyn is a 3rd grade student, athlete, and valued member of his community. He encourages everyone in his neighborhood to get physically active and teaches them how to play football. He is involved in a variety of activities, from skiing to fishing, and when it gets dark out early in Alaska, he dons his headlamp, so he can still play outside. He empowers his peers to stay active and believes the opportunity to be this year’s Super Kid will allow him the platform to encourage other kids to be healthy and strong.”

Camdyn won an all-expenses-paid trip to Georgia for the Super Bowl, according to the NFL. The 8-year-old said he was shocked to be picked and was thrilled he learned about it from his hero, Lockett.

“He broke his leg and came back through the injury that could have actually stopped him from playing, but he actually chose to play,” Camdyn said on “Good Morning America” in January. “I broke my arm when I was 4 years old, and four years later, I was quarterbacking and led my team to the championship.”

Lockett also invited Camdyn and his parents, Brent and Hannah Clancy, to come to a Seattle Seahawks game during the 2019 regular season, according to the team’s website.

Camdyn lives with his family in Juneau, Alaska. He plays football in the Juneau Youth Football League, according to the Juneau Empire.

“What I liked about football is how entertaining it is like when you see shanked field goals, game-winning field goals, game-winning touchdowns,” he told the newspaper. “What I like about playing football is [how] fun it is. Not only trying to be a good athlete, but being a good person and that really reflects off the performance and how much people want to play.”

Brett Clancy told the newspaper his son has been asking every year about going to the Super Bowl and they decided to apply for the contest after learning about it online. They submitted a short video filmed at the Mendenhall Glacier.

“I just want him to have fun,” Brent Clancy told the newspaper. “The bottom line is this is about him. Deep down inside I’m kind of jealous because I wish it was me, but I don’t want to take anything away from him. He deserves this more than anybody I can think of.”