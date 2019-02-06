Celtics Terry Rozier Trade Unlikely Due to Kyrie Irving Situation?

There are some big decisions ahead for the Boston Celtics as a franchise and also for a few of their players. While the Celtics can’t dive into the Anthony Davis trade talks currently due to Irving’s contract and the ‘Rose Rule’ it leaves a bit of uncertainty after the year. Irving could possibly leave town in free agency, which may happen right around the time Boston begins their push for the New Orleans Pelicans star.

Beyond that, backup point guard Terry Rozier is expected to draw plenty of interest after the year, but the Celtics are reportedly not interested in moving him ahead of the trade deadline. Although this could certainly lead to Boston losing the guard in free agency and getting nothing in return, he’s viewed as insurance in case Irving leaves, per The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

League sources don’t expect the Celtics to move point guard Terry Rozier, who will be a restricted free agent this offseason. Unless Boston is blown away, Rozier is viewed as insurance in case Kyrie Irving leaves, or as a potential sign-and-trade sweetener in a trade for Anthony Davis.

It’s a move that could certainly prove to be wise by the Celtics, as Irving created some doubt recently by not opening committing to remaining with the team beyond this year. While it’s still a total unknown, that situation will be a talking point in the coming offseason.

Celtics Pushing for Anthony Davis Trade

With the Davis trade talks involving Boston put on hold until the offseason, this has led to chatter that the Pelicans may have interest in waiting on the Celtics to hear their offer. More specifically, as Fletcher Mackel of WDSU revealed, New Orleans believes they can get Jayson Tatum in a trade after the year.

This belief led to the Pelicans front office turning down an eye-opening reported offer from the Lakers. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed, Los Angeles upped their offer for Davis to almost an unbelievable level.

The Lakers on Monday night added two more young players — Josh Hart and Ivica Zubac — to a trade package that already included Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and two first-round picks, sources said.

The Pelicans reportedly wanted more, including four first-round picks, which is where things hit an immediate stopping point. And now, there’s a chance the door could be open for Boston to jump into the mix for Davis, assuming Thursday’s trade deadline passes with no deal.

