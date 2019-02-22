Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson Pays Eviction Notice of Twitter Follower

While many NFL fans know wide receiver Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson for his outgoing personality and on-field antics, very few likely know much about him off the field. Although there have been numerous occurrences previously which show Johnson in a very positive light, the most recent came on a very public forum. After a generic tweet from the former Cincinnati Bengals wideout asking how everyone’s day is going, he took notice of one tweet.

A fan/follower said they were facing eviction, and the former wideout responded quickly asking to see the notice and informing that he’d take care of it.

Eviction❓Show me the notice I’ll take care of it. https://t.co/3eIXAukS4n — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 22, 2019

After the photo of the notice was sent, Johnson responded quickly telling him to message the info and stating “I got you.”

Okay i got you, DM me your info https://t.co/l9qH1jhjng — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 22, 2019

Following the original back-and-forth with Johnson, the fan revealed a screenshot from his PayPal account showing that the former wideout had indeed sent him the money. He also posted a message that said “God is our refuge and strength” along with “I owe this man my life.”

Johnson proceeded to joke that the next time they fall behind on rent, that the landlord can play him in the popular video game FIFA for the balance.

“tell your landlord next time WE fall behind on rent to play me in fifa for the balance” 💯 https://t.co/UFQhvh1ndu — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 22, 2019

It was an awesome gesture from the former NFL star, and Twitter was loving every minute of it. Fans, celebrities, and many others chimed in to show some love to Ochocinco for his kindness and the fact he reached out to the follower in an effort to help.

Here’s a look at a few of the reactions which came in during the Twitter exchange.

Twitter Reacts to Chad Johnson’s Act of Kindness

Omg with all this craziness going on in the world, things like this warm my heart ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Pamela (@froggleap1981) February 22, 2019

Need more people like you in this world, Chad. Love you! — Ryan Pinkston (@Ryan_Pinkston) February 22, 2019

This is very dope. I just became a fan of more than just your footwork when a corner tries to jam you. Salute bro. — Shawn Michaels (@_beensmoove) February 22, 2019

You sir are a saint. Need more people like you in the world — mike (@rengo20) February 22, 2019

My heart melt seeing this…….so amazing. We can make a difference in someone's life one person at a time. #lovethis — MizMadMelva (@mizevabless) February 22, 2019

Chad Johnson’s Impressive NFL Career

The second-round pick out of Oregon State played 11 years in the NFL and put together a superb resume complete with six Pro Bowl appearances. He was named a First-Team All-Pro in three-straight seasons from 2004-06 and led the league in receiving yards during 2006, racking up 1,369 yards.

Johnson spent 10 of his 11 seasons with the Bengals, totaling 751 receptions for 10,783 yards and 66 touchdowns in 151 games. He wrapped up his career with a one-year stint on the New England Patriots in which he played in 15 games.

Johnson surpassed 1,000 yards in each season he played more than 14 games with the Bengals, including a run of six consecutive seasons with 1,166 yards or more. Over that span which went from 2002-07, the talented pass-catcher hauled in 48 touchdowns.

