Charlotte Hornets Need To Sign Kemba Walker Says Charles Oakley

Kemba Walker is living!
With moves like this over reigning NBA MVP, James Harden, you can kind of see why!
To paraphrase comedian, Lil Duval, Kemba Walker is living his best life and he has no time to go back and forth with you about it either.
That was the edited version of course, but what is not edited is Kemba Walker’s game.
25 Points per game, 4.3 rebounds and and 5.6 assists are all above career numbers for the NBA All-Star in a contract season.
“They need to sign Kemba Walker,” retired NBA player Charles Oakley told me.
“I hope they can grab somebody who is lucky like Walker in the NBA Draft. They probably have a 12th or 14th pick, they need a wing guy. They just got to be lucky. You just gotta be in it. Hopefully you just get a pick.”
Upon telling Kemba Walker the praise that Oakley had for him, he was beyond elated. “He said that,” Walker asked me with a smile.
“That’s my dude, Oak always has my back.”
While Kemba is posting insane numbers for the eighth place Charlotte Hornets, his preparation for this NBA season is equally impressive. He settled in over the summer with Hornets assistant coach, Jay Hernadez. Walker told me that he and Hernandez worked on floaters in-between games.
“That’s been a big emphasis,” he told me.
“Finishing at the rim in-between games, being more consistent at that.”
Walker also said that his goal for the season was simple: making it to the NBA Playoffs. I just want to make the playoffs,” he said.
“That’s it. I want to get back to the playoffs consistently, so next year is the first step for consistent playoff runs.”
Many have wondered if Walker wants to play with the Charlotte Hornets past this season. Some have speculated that the Bronx, New York native wants to play for the New York Knicks. As far as Walker is concerned, it is not where you’re from, it is where you’re at currently.
“I’ve only been on one team,” Walker told me this summer.
“I don’t know. I’ve been on one team in seven years, going on eight years. So when it’s my time, I’ll make a decision.”
In the meantime, Walker is putting up stellar numbers.
Per CBS Sports: Walker finished with 35 points (12-22 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five steals, four rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Rockets.
Walker was spectacular, topping 30 points for the seventh time in the past 10 games. Although he’s not shooting particularly well, the veteran guard continues to find nifty ways to score. The five steals were a season-high for Walker, who continues to legitimize himself as one of the top guards in the entire league fantasy-wise.