Chris Hogan Praises Wife Ashley Ahead of Super Bowl LIII

Chris Hogan is thrilled to be seeing another Super Bowl. Before heading to Atlanta, Georgia, for Super Bowl LIII, the New England Patriots wide receiver took a minute to praise his wife, Ashley, and thank her for the support she has given him all season long.

“As I prepare for the last week of this season I felt the need to look back on the last nine months and realize how lucky and grateful I am to be able to play this sport with such an amazing group of men, but even more so to have my number 1 fan in my corner, the rock of our family my biggest supporter and best friend….my wife @ashleykayhogan. It’s not easy living apart from one another during the season. My wife is nothing short of amazing, taking care and raising our amazing twins, dogs, house, traveling every weekend to see me no matter how many surgeries she has the next day, while still finding time to do the things that she loves. She amazes me every day with what she is able to accomplish, probably why I work so hard so I can keep up with her! I would not be where I am today without her and I am so thankful she has stuck by my side through everything. I Love you Ashley Kay,” Hogan captioned an Instagram pic of him and Ashley kissing on the field.

Throughout the football season, the Hogans spend quite a bit of time apart. Hogan spends his days in Massachusetts for practice at Gillette Stadium and is usually away from his family for several days at a time. Ashley, who recently completed part two of her medical boards, resides in New York with the couple’s twins, Chase and Parker.

The Hogans do their best to spend time together when their respective jobs allow. Over the summer, for example, Ashley will visit Massachusetts on the weekends and catch some time with her husband between training camp practices.

“These weekends always go by wayyyyy toooo fast,” she captioned an Instagram pic back in August.

This is how life has been for the past couple of years, at least since Hogan joined the Patriots back in 2016 (he previously played for the Buffalo Bills). Chris and Ashley got married on July 1, 2017, at Westmount Country Club in New Jersey, four months after welcoming Chase and Parker.

Chris Hogan has always been so supportive of his wife and constantly praises her on social media.

“I mean, she’s seven months pregnant right now, and she works as hard as I do, so I want to be there for her in any way I can,” Hogan wrote in a post for The Player’s Tribune before heading off to Super Bowl LI. Ashley wasn’t able to make the trip to Houston that year — but she hasn’t missed a Super Bowl since!

It’s unknown if Ashley will be bringing Chase and Parker to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to watch their dad in action tonight, but she will undoubtedly be there supporting Chris and rooting for the Pats.

