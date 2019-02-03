Chris Long & Wife Megan Became a Family of 4 in November

Chris Long, defensive end for the Philadelphia Eagles, was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year at the NFL Honors award show Saturday night in Atlanta. The award, named for the Hall of Fame running back for the Chicago Bears, is an annual honor given to the league’s standout player for charity and humanitarian efforts.

According to NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk, Long’s humanitarian work includes starting a foundation to raise money to provide clean water, promote military appreciation, aid in the struggle to solve homelessness and promote youth programs. Additionally, Long donated “his entire salary in 2017 to support educational initiatives.”

I am honored to be named the 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and to join the long line of men who have received this prestigious honor. While I am officially accepting this award, we would not be able to accomplish our goals without the support and participation of countless other individuals. I am humbled by the support we have received from my peers who have donated to our various matching-campaigns, the commitment, and perseverance displayed by the veterans who have climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro with me each year, and the generosity of our fans who have made vital contributions to our foundation over the years,” Long said in a statement.

Chris has the support of his wife, Megan. The couple became a family of four in November. The notoriously private couple tend to shield their kids from the media, but Chris occasionally posts photos of his kids on Instagram — and his newborn has already made a handful of appearances. His wife, on the other hand, keeps her social media accounts private and only shares posts with her close family and friends.

The Longs got married on June 22, 2013, in Charlottesville, Virginia. A few years after they exchanged vows, the couple found out that they were expecting their first child together. Their son, Waylon James Long, was born in March 2016. Chris announced his son’s birth on Instagram.

“So I’ve had a good week,” the new dad captioned a photo of his newborn son.

This past November, the Long family grew by one. On the 28th of the month, Long took to Instagram to share the baby’s first photo and announce his birth.

“Luke Redding Long. 11/26/18. Welcome to [the world],” Chris captioned the sweet photo of his second son. You can check it out below.

About a week ago, Luke made his second appearance on his dad’s Instagram account. Making a Star Wars reference, Chris posted the following photo of his littlest one.

