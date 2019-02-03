Debby Clarke Belichick, Bill’s Ex Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Good luck to scouting assistant Brian Belichick'11 and the entire @Patriots organization as they head to Super Bowl LI. #suffieldforlife pic.twitter.com/e3qlPOFuL8 — Suffield Academy (@SuffieldAcademy) January 29, 2017

Debby Belichick is the ex-wife of New England Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick and the mother of his three children, two of whom also work for the Patriots. She is a small businesswoman in Massachusetts who helped found a tile and stone company after she split up with Belichick.

Debby and Bill Belichick have been divorced for years, and the coach – whose team will square off against the Los Angeles Rams for Super Bowl 2019 – is now dating Linda Holliday, a woman he met in a nightclub. TMZ reports that Bill Belichick has been dating Holliday since 2007 and published photos of her in a swimming suit in 2018. Holliday is in town with Belichick for Super Bowl 2019.

Since the couple’s split, Debby Clarke Belichick has become a small businesswoman, and her two sons with Bill now work for the Patriots. Son Steve Belichick is a safeties coach and son Brian Belichick works for the Patriots as a coaching assistant.

1. Debby Opened a Tile & Stone Company & She & Bill Belichick Owned a Multi-Million Dollar Home in Nantucket Together

In 2007, The Boston Globe reported that Bill and his then-wife, Debby, had purchased “a $4.6 million lot” in Nantucket. Debby has built her life post-divorce in Massachusetts.

After her divorce, Debby, along with a female friend, opened The Art of Tile & Stone, “a new tile store in Wellesley that offers everything from design to installation of new stone,” reported The Boston Herald.

Most of Debby’s photos on Facebook show tile and stone. “We just received a beautiful sample with glitter grout on glass. What a difference!” she wrote in one status. She told Wicked Local, which ran a feature on the store, “The difference between The Art of Tile & Stone and other stores,” explains Belichick “is like the difference between a boutique and a department store or warehouse where the experience can be overwhelming with too many choices and too little personal attention. We’ve simplified the process by bringing the best products and personalized service together in an elegant, one-stop showroom.”

“They know there is some customer frustration over how to pull things together when you want to make over a kitchen or bath,” said the spokeswoman for the company, Sarah Adams, to the Herald. “Their new place will put everything all under one roof.”

You can see a video relating to that business later on in this story. Bill Belichick’s net worth is reportedly about $35 million.

2. Debby & Bill Belichick Have Been Divorced for More Than a Decade

Debby and Bill Belichick divorced in 2006 after Bill was publicly caught up in a New Jersey divorce scandal.

The Belichicks were married for 28 years when they separated, according to The New York Post. The couple reportedly separated in 2004.

While they were together, the couple ran a charity organization together to “raise money for the homeless and needy in Cleveland, OH and Massachusetts.” You can see old records of it here. However, things between them went awry in a way that generated headlines.

Debby recently shared a post about a marathon for the Bill Belichick Foundation and wrote, “This girl keeps life moving in a positive way!”

3. Debby Belichick Has Three Children With Bill, Her High School Sweetheart

The Boston Globe reported that Debby and Bill Belichick met in high school.

They have three children: Amanda, Stephen, and Brian. The couple’s son, Stephen, was a lacrosse player in college who played against Patriots’ wide receiver Chris Hogan.

“I saw a couple of his (Hogan’s) games when he played against Rutgers when he played against Stephen,” Belichick said, according to The Post Game. “Stephen actually covered him. One of those was a downpour, one of the worst I’ve ever seen. The game actually had to be stopped.”

Stephen Belichick is now the Patriots’ safeties coach. Debby and Bill’s youngest son, Brian, who attended Trinity College where he also played lacrosse, was hired as a scouting assistant for the Patriots. He is now a coaching assistant for the team.

“It’s been a great experience to be able to come in every day and just experience things with them,” Bill Belichick told NESN. “You experience them with other people on your staff, too, but it’s great to have your kids involved. I think it’s been good for all of us.”

Amanda Belichick is a college lacrosse coach.

4. Belichick’s Current Girlfriend, Linda Holliday, Frequently Posts About the Couple on Social Media

Belichick has remained single since his divorce from Debby. However, he has a girlfriend who frequently is photographed out on the town with him and posts the pictures on social media. Belichick started dating Linda Holliday about a year after his divorce with Debby was completed.

Belichick and Holliday met in 2007 at a Florida nightclub and began dating quickly after. Holliday, who is from Jupiter, Florida, owned Blue Indigo Boutique, a clothing store, but closed the store in 2009.

She’s been posting on Instagram during Super Bowl 2019 week too.

She was previously Lifestyle Correspondent for a CBS Boston television station.

There were reports in early 2014 that the couple was engaged because Holliday was sporting a diamond on her left ring finger, but they turned out to be false.

5. Bill Belichick Was Dragged Into a Messy Divorce Involving Another Couple

In 2007, The Boston Globe reported that Bill Belichick’s name had surfaced in a divorce case involving another couple.

Belichick’s name was “dragged through the tabloids in a messy divorce case involving a New Jersey couple,” reported the Boston newspaper.

The newspaper reported that “a New Jersey judge granted a motion in a divorce case that will allow lawyers for Vincent Shenocca to question Belichick about his involvement with Sharon Shenocca, whom Belichick met in the 1980s when she was a receptionist for the New York Giants and he was the defensive coordinator.”

According to the New York Post, Belichick was accused in court papers of sending Shenocca “envelopes stuffed with cash and buying a secret $2.2 million Park Slope town house for her use.”

The Post reported that “Sharon, who met Belichick in the 1980s when she was a receptionist for the New York Giants and he was the team’s defensive coordinator, insisted he was just a ‘family friend.'” The matter was eventually resolved.

According to a 2005 Redorbit report, “rumors of a marital rift” between Debby and Bill “surfaced in February (2005) when Belichick took his third victory spin around Boston on the duck boats accompanied only by his daughter, Amanda, a college junior.”

