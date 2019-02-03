WATCH: DeMarcus Cousins Posterizes Kyle Kuzma With Vicious Dunk

It’s safe to say that Golden State Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins is officially back from injury and 100 percent healthy. The proof of that came on Saturday night when Cousins posterized Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma in vicious fashion. Not only did the Warriors star center throw down a one-handed slam over the second-year forward, but proceeded to stare him down after as well.

Here’s a look at the impressive dunk from Cousins, courtesy of Rob Perez of The Action Network.

HERE LIES KYLE KUZMA. BURIED BY DEMARCUS COUSINS. pic.twitter.com/nG9fdlz15s — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 3, 2019

The athleticism which can take time to come back for many players after a major injury apparently has returned for Cousins, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon last season. It occurred while he was a member of the New Orleans Pelicans and the 28-year-old is only playing in his seventh game back on Saturday night.

DeMarcus Cousins’ First Stretch Back From Injury

Over the first six full games Cousins has played with the Warriors, things have gone well across the board. The team suffered just one loss in that span and he scored 14 or more points in four of them. Over the stretch, Cousins has averaged 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the field.

The 6-foot-11 center is currently on roughly a 25-minute restriction at this point, and it’s unknown how long that will last for. All the early returns from his play to this point have been positive and there have been no signs of him dealing with any type of discomfort either. In turn, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Cousins have his minutes increased in the near future and for him to potentially play a normal amount in the playoffs.

The Dominance of Cousins Prior to Injury & Warriors Signing

Cousins’ injury occurred after playing in 48 games of the 2017-18 season with the New Orleans Pelicans. Prior to it, the All-Star big man had averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field. He proved capable of doing a little of everything of the early stages of his career with the Sacramento Kings as well and is widely viewed as one of the NBA’s best big men.

Following the injury, Cousins chose to sign a one-year, $5.3 million deal as Ray Ratto of NBC Sports detailed. The Warriors did have to fork over $16 million in luxury tax fees to make this signing happen, so it’s not as if Cousins was exactly an inexpensive addition. Regardless, he’s shown plenty of upside already and should be in for a big payday this coming offseason.

