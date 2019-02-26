WATCH: DeMarcus Cousins Throws Shoe Into Charlotte Crowd

Officials assessed Golden State Warrior forward DeMarcus Cousins with a technical foul late in Monday’s 121-110 road victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

After Hornet guard Jeremy Lamb lost his shoe, Cousins cleared it from the court by throwing it into the Charlotte crowd. League rules stipulate that players and coaches will not throw any objects into the crowd for any reason.

The technical ended up being inconsequential. The Warriors led by 15 with just under 5 minutes left at the time of the foul and went on to win 121-110. Cousins reached a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

He unofficially recorded an assist, as the shoe landed in the hands of former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis, who was seated courtside.

The 8-year veteran out of Kentucky has a bit of history with technical fouls. Officials hit him with 9 last season while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. His technical tonight gives him 5 in his first year with Golden State.

He is actually third on the Warriors in this category in 2018-19. Draymond Green is tied for first in the NBA with 14 alongside Thunder guard Russell Westbrook. Kevin Durant isn’t too far behind with 11 on the season.

Golden State improved to 43-17 with the win, remaining atop the Western Conference standings. The Denver Nuggets trail by a game and a half for the No. 2 spot.

Charlotte clings to the No. 8 spot in the East, leading the Orlando Magic by just a half-game. The Hornets fell to 28-32.