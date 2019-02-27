Derrick Rose: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Derrick Rose is having a phenomenal season, putting up his best numbers since 2010-11, which is very impressive considering all the injuries and changes of scenery he went through in the last few years.

Rose’s comeback season has drawn plenty of attention and the evolution of his game has played a big part in keeping the Timberwolves in the race for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Rose, a former NBA MVP, had the first 50-point game of his career earlier in the season and his 3-point shooting has improved significantly.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Was the Youngest NBA MVP in History

Derrick Rose chose to enroll at Memphis to play under John Calipari and he wasted little time making an impact. In his lone year at Memphis he led the team to 38 total wins (the most in NCAA history) and to the 2008 National Championship game, where they lost to Kansas 75-68 in overtime.

Rose finished that contest with 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds, cementing his place as one of best players in school history. Then he declared eligible for the NBA Draft and in June, 2008 his hometown Chicago Bulls selected him with the first pick.

The point guard averaged 16.8 points and 6.3 assists per game in his first season in the NBA (2008-09), earning the Rookie of the Year Award and leading the Bulls back to the playoffs.

In his next three seasons, D-Rose became one of the best all-around players in the NBA and after a stellar 2010-11 campaign, in which he averaged 25.0 points, 7.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds, Rose was named NBA MVP (at 22 years, 191 days old he was the youngest to earn the award).

2. Serious Injuries Almost Ended His Promising Career

Since 2012, Derrick Rose has missed a total of 208 games due to injury. pic.twitter.com/4IWNhMBNAm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 29, 2015

In the 2011-12 season Rose led the Bulls to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference but he tore his ACL in the first game of the playoffs, while trying to leap off his left foot in the lane with 1:22 to play against the 76ers and he missed the rest of the year and all of the 2012-13 season.

After that the injuries started to pile up: a groin injury in 2012, hamstring strains and tendinitis in 2013-14, 2016-17 and 2017-18, a tore right meniscus in 2013-14 and 2014-15, an orbital bone fracture in 2015-16 and a tore left meniscus in 2016-17.

Rose has also dealt with multiple ankle sprains, foot issues and elbow soreness, just to name a few. Overall, he was forced to miss 276 total games before the start of this season and at one point last year, he left the Cavaliers to re-evaluate his future in the NBA and even considered retiring.

3. Bulls Decide to Move on from Him

On June 23, 2016, the Bulls wanted the franchise to move in a different direction and they made one of their hardest decisions when they traded Rose, Justin Holiday and a second-round pick to the Knicks for Robin Lopez, Jose Calderon and Jerian Grant.

Since that trade Derrick Rose has played for three different teams, the New York Knicks (2016-17), Cleveland Cavaliers (2017-18) and Minnesota Timberwolves (since 2018 until now). Rose actually played well for the Knicks but the team wanted to focus on rebuilding and we all know how they’re still figuring out how to get their franchise back to prominence.

Rose played and started 64 games for the Knicks, averaging 18.0 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 32.5 minutes but New York decided not to renew his contract and instead draft Frank Ntilikina, who at the time of this writing has averaged just 5.9 points, 2.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 119 games (25 starts) since then.

4. He Reaches the Lowest Point of His Career

Rose then signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers on July 24, 2017, with the team hoping that him, LeBron James, Kevin Love, Dwyane Wade and Isaiah Thomas, among other star veterans would make a deep playoff run. Rose played just 16 games for the Cavs (seven starts), averaging 9.8 points in 19.3 minutes before the team decided to trade most of their roster.

D-Rose was sent to the Utah Jazz in February, 2018, as part of a three-team trade with the Sacramento Kings. The Cavaliers acquired Rodney Hood and George Hill, the Kings got Iman Shumpert and Joe Johnson and the Jazz received Jae Crowder and Rose. Two days later D-Rose was released as the Jazz wanted to clear cap space. This was probably the lowest point of Rose’s career but he never gave up.

Rose’s faith was rewarded and one month later his former head coach with the Bulls, Tom Thibodeau, signed him to the Timberwolves, where he joined former Bulls teammates Jimmy Butler, Taj Gibson and Aaron Brooks.

Derrick Rose averaged 5.8 points in nine regular season games but he played incredibly well in the playoffs, averaging 14.2 points per game in five games against the Rockets.

5. His Comeback Season Can End with a Sixth Man of the Year Award

Rose set a career-high with 50 points off the bench (34 in the second half, 15 of those in the fourth quarter) in a 128-125 win over the Jazz on October 31, 2018 and he’s one of the most popular players among teammates and fans.

In his second year with the team, Derrick Rose has meshed well with Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins and despite the Jimmy Butler drama that led to his trade to the 76ers and the firing of Tom Thibodeau, after a 22-point win against the Lakers, the talented point guard hasn’t lost his focus.

Derrick Rose wants to win the Sixth Man of the Year Award and that goal is attainable. D-Rose is averaging 17.3 points on 49.4 percent shooting, including 34.5 percent from 3-point range in 26.6 minutes over 31 games off the bench and he keeps doing his best to provide energy and production as a reserve and when he has to start.

Rose is playing at an All-Star level this season, averaging 18.4 points and 4.6 assists on 48.0 percent shooting, including 38.8 percent from beyond the arc in 44 games. He’s doing all this while making roughly $2.1 million (the veteran’s minimum). The former NBA Rookie of the Year will likely explore free agency in the offseason and many teams will go after him but he’s focused on the present, taking a leadership role that adds a veteran presence and gives the Timberwolves a deeper and more effective bench.

READ NEXT: RJ Barrett NBA Draft Projection: Bulls Among Fits for Duke Star