Eagles NFL Combine Targets: Dexter Lawrence Among Top Names to Watch

The most physically imposing member of the vaunted Clemson defensive line, going into the new year many expected Dexter Lawrence to have his name called early in the first round of the NFL Draft. Unfortunately, Lawrence was suspended by the NCAA for a failed drug test – something he categorically denies knowingly ingesting. As a result, Lawrence was unfortunately forced to miss Clemson’s playoff push and the subsequent championship which have lowered his draft stock.

As a result, many analysts have Lawrence going off the board anywhere from 14th to the Falcons down to 26th to the Colts. There is a chance he may not be on the board at 25 for the Eagles, Lawrence brings a rare blend of sheer size and athleticism that is tantalizing for NFL scouts. However, his suspension and the expected run of quarterbacks to go early in the first give the Eagles a realistic chance to land the powerful interior lineman. Had he not been suspended, Lawrence would almost certainly be off the board before the Eagles pick at 25.

Dexter Lawrence Draft Stock

Despite the suspension, Lawrence showed enough to NFL scouts that he should safely find himself in the first round. However, his performance at the combine may have a major impact on if he will be on the board for the Eagles with the 25th pick. Lawrence possesses a monster frame standing 6’4″ and weighing in north of 350 pounds. Extremely more nimble and athletic than he may look, Lawrence is a bulldozer on the line and requires a double team on nearly every single snap. A classic space-eating interior defensive lineman, Lawrence projects to be a key contributor in NFL d-line rotations.

Take a look at some tape from his freshman year:

.@ClemsonFB's Dexter Lawrence is one of the best d-linemen in the ENTIRE country. pic.twitter.com/PH5f1EonIN — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 26, 2017

We see players blow up at the draft every year on the back of impressive numbers and Lawrence certainly seems to be a candidate for that bump this year. Despite lacking refined interior moves, Lawrence had success largely due to his combination of sheer size and above average athleticism. Those two factors will be on full display in Indianapolis and if Lawrence shines, his draft stock could absolutely skyrocket.

Eagles Needs Going into the NFL Combine

With the likely departure of Haloti Ngata heading into next season, the Eagles need a big body in the middle of their offensive line who can stuff the run. While Lawrence fits their needs perfectly, should he be off the board, the Eagles might find another suitable candidate in his Clemson teammate Christian Wilkins. Although Wilkins isn’t the physical specimen that Lawrence is, he offers a bit more of a well-rounded skill set and his versatility allows him to play in a variety of different looks.

Although the Eagles defensive back situation last year was thin, that was in large part due to injuries and the unit should be much improved next season. As a result, the Eagles will likely forgo a DB and look to bolster the line. Should Lawrence and Wilkins both be off the board when the Eagles are on the clock, they might turn their attention to the offensive side of the football. With the Eagles likely to be led by Carson Wentz under center next season, the front office will want to do everything possible to keep him upright.

Washington State Offensive Tackle Andre Dillard could be that option as he has recently seen his draft stock shoot into potentially the first round. Dillard is regarded as raw, but with tons of upside given his size and speed. Considering franchise stalwart Jason Peters is heading into his age 37 season, it is unlikely to expect him to adequately man the blindside. In Dillard, the Eagles have a prospect they can slate in behind Peters to learn from the legendary tackle before he rides off into the sunset.