Genesis Open Purse: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

Valentine’s Day this year also marked the opening round of the 2019 Genesis Open, which was the second event of the PGA Tour season which Tiger Woods took part in. Thursday’s action got off to a delayed start due to weather, and mother nature didn’t exactly cooperate moving forward after day one. Entering the action Sunday, the players were still catching up on round three before heading into the homestretch of the event at the Riviera Country Club.

The field at the Genesis Open features plenty of big names along with Woods, such as Dustin Justin, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, and the final-day leader in Justin Thomas. While Thomas and Adam Scott were tied after two rounds as both posted round one scores of 66 and round two marks of 65, the former jumped out to a lead with an eagle and two birdies on the front nine.

Here’s a look at the third-round eagle from Thomas, which came on the first hole, courtesy of the PGA Tour.

Effortless eagle from @JustinThomas34. 😏 He takes the outright lead at -13.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/TgS4LtZtFX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 17, 2019

After two rounds, Thomas and Scott sat at 11-under par while J.B. Holmes was 10-under. Woods used an impressive third-round surge to jump up the leaderboard as well, posting a 65 after making the cut at one-under par. He entered the fourth round of the action at seven-under and sitting in a T11 spot.

Bubba Watson’s Dominance at Genesis Open of Late

As Golf.com detailed, the total purse for the Genesis Open is seet at $7.4 million. The eventual winner will take home $1.332 million while second place earns $799,200 and third takes home $503,200. The 2018 event was won by Bubba Watson, who earned his third title at Riviera in a five-year span while shooting a 12-under par and defeating Kevin Na and Tony Finau, who both finished at 10-under.

Watson’s other two victories in this stretch at the event came in 2016 when he shot 15-under, narrowly holding off Jason Kokrak and Adam Scott (14-under). He also took the title in 2014 when he shot a seven-under in the final round to top Dustin Johnson by two strokes, finishing at 15-under.

Through the third round of the 2019 Genesis Open, Watson sits at eight-under par and tied for eighth place. He has work to do in order to catch the likes of Thomas, Scott and Holmes, but we’ve seen Bubba get hot at the right time in previous years and make a big push.

Genesis Open 2019 Purse

*Note: The top 70 players are paid out for this event

PLACE PRIZE MONEY 1st $1,332,000 2nd $799,200 3rd $503,200 4th $355,200 5th $296,000 6th $266,400 7th $247,900 8th $229,400 9th $214,600 10th $199,800 11th $185,000 12th $170,200 13th $155,400 14th $140,600 15th $133,200 16th $125,800 17th $118,400 18th $111,000 19th $103,600 20th $96,200 21st $88,800 22nd $82,880 23rd $76,960 24th $71,040 25th $65,120 26th $59,200 27th $56,980 28th $54,760 29th $52,540 30th $50,320 31st $48,100 32nd $45,880 33rd $43,660 34th $41,810 35th $39,960 36th $38,110 37th $36,260 38th $34,780 39th $33,300 40th $31,820 41st $30,340 42nd $28,860 43rd $27,380 44th $25,900 45th $24,420 46th $22,940 47th $21,460 48th $20,276 49th $19,240 50th $18,648 51st $18,204 52nd $17,760 53rd $17,464 54th $17,168 55th $17,020 56th $16,872 57th $16,724 58th $16,576 59th $16,428 60th $16,280 61st $16,132 62nd $15,984 63rd $15,836 64th $15,688 65th $15,540 66th $15,392 67th $15,244 68th $15,096 69th $14,948 70th $14,800

READ NEXT: Highest Paid AAF Players Not Near Colin Kaepernick’s Reported Request