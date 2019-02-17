Genesis Open Purse: How Much Prize Money Does Winner Make?

Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

Getty Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods during the 2019 Genesis Open

Valentine’s Day this year also marked the opening round of the 2019 Genesis Open, which was the second event of the PGA Tour season which Tiger Woods took part in. Thursday’s action got off to a delayed start due to weather, and mother nature didn’t exactly cooperate moving forward after day one. Entering the action Sunday, the players were still catching up on round three before heading into the homestretch of the event at the Riviera Country Club.

The field at the Genesis Open features plenty of big names along with Woods, such as Dustin Justin, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, and the final-day leader in Justin Thomas. While Thomas and Adam Scott were tied after two rounds as both posted round one scores of 66 and round two marks of 65, the former jumped out to a lead with an eagle and two birdies on the front nine.

Here’s a look at the third-round eagle from Thomas, which came on the first hole, courtesy of the PGA Tour.

After two rounds, Thomas and Scott sat at 11-under par while J.B. Holmes was 10-under. Woods used an impressive third-round surge to jump up the leaderboard as well, posting a 65 after making the cut at one-under par. He entered the fourth round of the action at seven-under and sitting in a T11 spot.

Bubba Watson’s Dominance at Genesis Open of Late

As Golf.com detailed, the total purse for the Genesis Open is seet at $7.4 million. The eventual winner will take home $1.332 million while second place earns $799,200 and third takes home $503,200. The 2018 event was won by Bubba Watson, who earned his third title at Riviera in a five-year span while shooting a 12-under par and defeating Kevin Na and Tony Finau, who both finished at 10-under.

Watson’s other two victories in this stretch at the event came in 2016 when he shot 15-under, narrowly holding off Jason Kokrak and Adam Scott (14-under). He also took the title in 2014 when he shot a seven-under in the final round to top Dustin Johnson by two strokes, finishing at 15-under.

Through the third round of the 2019 Genesis Open, Watson sits at eight-under par and tied for eighth place. He has work to do in order to catch the likes of Thomas, Scott and Holmes, but we’ve seen Bubba get hot at the right time in previous years and make a big push.

Genesis Open 2019 Purse

*Note: The top 70 players are paid out for this event

PLACE PRIZE MONEY
1st $1,332,000
2nd $799,200
3rd $503,200
4th $355,200
5th $296,000
6th $266,400
7th $247,900
8th $229,400
9th $214,600
10th $199,800
11th $185,000
12th $170,200
13th $155,400
14th $140,600
15th $133,200
16th $125,800
17th $118,400
18th $111,000
19th $103,600
20th $96,200
21st $88,800
22nd $82,880
23rd $76,960
24th $71,040
25th $65,120
26th $59,200
27th $56,980
28th $54,760
29th $52,540
30th $50,320
31st $48,100
32nd $45,880
33rd $43,660
34th $41,810
35th $39,960
36th $38,110
37th $36,260
38th $34,780
39th $33,300
40th $31,820
41st $30,340
42nd $28,860
43rd $27,380
44th $25,900
45th $24,420
46th $22,940
47th $21,460
48th $20,276
49th $19,240
50th $18,648
51st $18,204
52nd $17,760
53rd $17,464
54th $17,168
55th $17,020
56th $16,872
57th $16,724
58th $16,576
59th $16,428
60th $16,280
61st $16,132
62nd $15,984
63rd $15,836
64th $15,688
65th $15,540
66th $15,392
67th $15,244
68th $15,096
69th $14,948
70th $14,800

