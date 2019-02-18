WATCH: Giannis Antetokounmpo Skies for Dunk off Wild Bounce Pass Alley-Oop

Giannis Antetokounmpo wasted little time making his presence felt during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game. Aside from dominating right out of the gate and scoring his team’s first six points, The Greek Freak finished a dunk that could go down as the best play of the entire game early in the second quarter. While running the break with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, the duo linked up for an alley-oop.

But this wasn’t just a normal every-day alley-oop, Curry made sure to spice it up a bit by hitting Giannis in stride with a nice pass. The Warriors star threw a bounce pass alley-oop to Antetokounmpo, who proceeded to sky for a monster one-handed slam.

Steph Curry bounce pass alley-oop to Giannis..,,What??? pic.twitter.com/7Mx0037GaO — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 18, 2019

This may not be the first time a bounce pass alley-oop happened, but it arguably played out in the most impressive fashion I’ve ever seen. The fact Curry was able to hit Antetokounmpo with that level of accuracy was eye-opening, but Giannis’ ability to elevate the way he did and throw it down was just on another level.

Thanks to the Milwaukee Bucks official Twitter, we also got to enjoy the play in slow motion, and as you can see, Antetokounmpo was pretty excited to throw this one down.

It doesn’t get much better than that, and Giannis lived up to his nickname on that dunk. But in case one Curry-to-Greek Freak alley-oop wasn’t quite enough, the two linked up again in the second half as Steph threw one from near halfcourt, courtesy of the NBA France.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Dominates First Half of All-Star Game

The Greek Freak made sure to let the world know why he was a captain in this game, scoring 20 points with five rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 13 minutes over the first two quarters. Antetokounmpo also shot 10-of-12 from the field with his only two misses coming from beyond the arc, and his play was key to the team’s 95-82 lead at the break.

While the scoring for Team LeBron was fairly spread out, Antetokounmpo’s teammate Khris Middleton totaled 17 points in the first half to come in as the second-highest scorer. Behind them was another Team Giannis player in Paul George, who’s carried his MVP-caliber regular-season play by racking up 14 points with four 3-pointers in the first half.

