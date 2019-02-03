Jared Goff Current Contract & Salary

Jared Goff, the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, is in currently in Atlanta, Georgia, preparing to lead his team against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, is in the third year of the four-year rookie contract he signed after being drafted out of the University of California. At 24, he’s among the youngest starting quarterbacks in the National Football League.

Here’s what you need to know:

Goff’s Initial Contract Pays Him $28 Million Over 4 Years

After the newly-relocated Rams drafted Goff, he inked a four-year deal with a total value of just under $28 million and, according to Spotrac, “a $18,518,308 signing bonus, $27,487,673 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $6,984,418.”

Goff was paid a $3 million base salary for the 2018 season, with $4.6 million of his signing bonus structured for 2018 as well.

With a total value of $28 million, Goff’s contract is among the leanest of the league’s quarterbacks. Given that it was his initial contract and that NFL teams have become wary of showering unproven rookies with massive deals, it’s not surprising. What’s interesting is that, with the 25th-richest contract among NFL quarterback’s, Goff is only two spots behind the man across the field from him in Super Bowl LIII, five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

With an average annual value of just under $7 million, Goff’s contract is good for 26th among NFL quarterbacks.

For perspective, Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons, who calls Mercedes-Benz Stadium home, has the richest contract among quarterbacks, a five-year deal worth $150 million. The Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers is signed to a four-year deal worth a league-best $33.5 million.

Goff’s Next Contract Will Undoubtedly Be Sweeter

In the 2018 regular season, Goff threw for 4,688 passing yards, good for fourth-best among QBs, according to stats on the NFL’s official website. His 101.1 passer rating is good for eighth among starting QBs with at least 200 pass attempts. Goff’s 32 touchdown passes ranks him sixth among signal callers. Averaging 8.4 yards per completed pass and 293 yards per game puts him fifth among NFL starters in each respective category.

Given that he’s led his team to the Super Bowl in only his third season as a pro, one might argue that Goff is the most underpaid quarterback in the league.

According to USA Today analyst Steven Ruiz, “Jared Goff is going to get paid a lot of money in the very near future.”

Ruiz continues, saying Goff’s next contract will be huge, potentially record-breaking.

“Goff’s second contract will be a big one. It will probably break records, as every new quarterback deal seems to do now. The Rams have a key question to ask themselves: Would it be easier to build a supporting cast good enough to win a Super Bowl with Goff making all that money OR to start over at the quarterback position, use that money to keep this great supporting cast together and deal Goff for draft picks that will make that process much easier. They can’t have it both ways,” he wrote.