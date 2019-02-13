Joel Embiid Says Refs ‘F**king Sucked’ After Sixers’ Loss to Celtics (VIDEO)

The frustration from Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was apparent after the team’s tough home loss to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. While the Sixers were unable to overcome a late deficit, a few questionable calls, and non-calls late in the game left the big man unable to bite his tongue. In turn, he sounded off on the referees and will likely have a fine coming his way.

As ESPN’s Tim Bontemps detailed, Embiid openly stated the “referees f**king sucked” during his postgame press conference.

Joel Embiid, when his presser ended: "These referees f—-ng sucked." Then, he got up and walked out. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 13, 2019

Embiid also took the blame for the loss as well, stating that he was “sleep walking for three quarters,” as Sixers analyst Jon Johnson revealed.

“I was sleep walking for three quarters, & that’s on me” – @JoelEmbiid — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) February 13, 2019

Joel Embiid’s Frustration From Questionable Missed Call?

While it was a tough loss for the Sixers who trailed throughout the fourth quarter, Embiid may specifically be citing one moment late when the officials opted not to call Al Horford for a foul. Embiid attempted to go up for a shot and made contact with both of Horford’s arms, but the referees let play go on.

Here’s a look at the play which may played a big role in the frustration of the Sixers star after the game.

Turnovers with the game on the line… Just hate to see that from Embiid. pic.twitter.com/3k4nhEaW6q — Holiday Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) February 13, 2019

Regardless of whether or not it was a foul, there’s no question that Embiid will hear from the league after these comments. He does have a strong argument, but there’s nothing that can be done at this point and the loss was a tough one against a Boston team that’s had Philly’s number over the past few seasons.

Joel Embiid’s Tough Night Against Celtics

While Embiid even admitted to getting off to a slow start on this night, he managed to finish with 23 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. Unfortunately, he was unable to get much going until the fourth quarter. Embiid shot 9-of-22 from the field and 2-of-8 from beyond the arc, making this a rare night where he was unable to find the bottom of the basket at a consistent clip.

On the bright side, the Sixers won back-to-back games prior to this, including a victory over one of the Western Conference’s best teams in the Denver Nuggets. Although it was an off night for Embiid, he’s now posted a double-double in his last nine games and 11 of 12. He’s playing at an incredible level this season, and with the impressive group general manager Elton Brand and the Sixers front office put together, they’ll be a tough out in the postseason.

