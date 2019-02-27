John Elway, Broncos Talk Trading Case Keenum: Where Could He Go?

Denver Bronco president and general manager John Elway has talked with Case Keenum about trading or releasing quarterback Case Keenum, reports Troy Renck of Denver’s ABC 7.

In his one year in Denver, Keenum threw for 3,890 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He signed with the Broncos on March 14, 2018 for a 2-year, $36 million contract. He previously had stints with the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs.

He led the Broncos to a third-place finish in the AFC West after a 6-10 season. Head coach Vance Joseph was ousted in favor of former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

The Baltimore Ravens traded Joe Flacco to Denver on Feb. 13, seemingly as a move to push out Keenum. Flacco won Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers 34-31, also taking home MVP honors.

Elway did not discuss potential destinations for Keenum. Teams such as the Buffalo Bills could snatch him up to stabilize the quarterback room. More details to come.