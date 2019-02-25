Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Trolled by DeAndre Hopkins on Instagram

Since entering the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has become one of the best follows on social media. But what happened recently with one of his Instagram posts deserves a tip of the cap to Houston Texans wideout DeAndre Hopkins. The two talented NFL pass-catchers both had their moment to shine on social media with the recent post, but Hopkins walked away as the big winner.

Smith-Schuster posted a video of himself playing football in a mall with a fan, stating that he’s “been really missing football.” Shortly after, Hopkins commented to jokingly ask if the Steelers wideout was just going to hang out in front of Victoria’s Secret the whole time, per CBC Athletes.

Pretty great from Hopkins, and if you watch the whole video you’ll see at the end that Smith-Schuster was right in front of the Victoria’s Secret. Obviously, it’s unlikely that this was actually planned, but the Texans receiver couldn’t miss the opportunity to throw a playful jab at JuJu.

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Big Opportunity With Steelers

After a superb 2018 season for the former No. 2 wide receiver, it seems Smith-Schuster is bound to be thrust into a huge role next season and beyond. The 22-year-old caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns, up from the 58 catches, 917 yards and seven scores during his rookie year.

Due to the trade request from teammate Antonio Brown, this will almost certainly make Smith-Schuster the new go-to target for Ben Roethlisberger. Although the Steelers are likely to add another wideout or two, he’s still set to be the focal point of the passing attack and could post even bigger numbers than last year.

Steelers’ Options at WR With JuJu Smith-Schuster

This is a big topic for Pittsburgh, as the three top pass-catchers on the roster for the 2018 season after Brown and Smith-Schuster featured two tight ends and running back James Conner. Ryan Switzer, who was acquired via trade, came on late with 36 catches for 253 yards and one score, while James Washington (14 catches, 217 yards, one touchdown) could be a name to watch.

The Steelers also have an interesting call to make on Eli Rogers, who’s set to become a free agent this offseason. Rogers played in just three games this year but caught 12-of-14 targets for 79 yards. He had a mediocre 2017 season after bursting onto the scene in 2016 with 48 catches for 594 yards and three touchdowns.

There’s a good chance Pittsburgh looks to the NFL draft or free agency to address the position regardless, making them an interesting team to monitor this offseason.

