Kristaps Porzingis ‘99.99%’ Likely to Sign Mavericks Extension in 2019?

The Dallas Mavericks shook the NBA landscape a bit roughly one week ahead of the trade deadline by striking a deal for New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis. While Porzingis has been sidelined since suffering a torn ACL last year, he’s expected to return to action soon, and the Mavericks pounced on the opportunity to acquire him.

After the trade was finalized between the Mavericks and Knicks, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Porzingis will sign his qualifying offer in restricted free agency, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2020. This isn’t all that surprising, but it seems there’s a strong belief that the 23-year-old will sign a long-term contract extension sooner than later.

As The Ringer’s Bill Simmons stated, there’s a “99.99” percent chance that Porzingis signs a huge extension with the Mavericks this summer. He offered a valid argument for why also:

“FYI: the odds of Porzingis signing a huge extension w/ Dallas this summer are 99.99% Qualifying offer for 2019-20: 5.7m, one year Dallas extension: 28m in 2019-20, 125-130m range for 4 years. So he’d just leave 22+ mill on the table for 2020 w/ his injury history? No way.” Simmons tweeted.

It makes sense, and the injury has been a big topic around Porzingis and the deal, but the Mavericks obviously still feel good about the situation. They also have to be happy with the trade they pulled off to land him.

Terms of Mavericks’ Trade for Kristaps Porzingis

Marc Stein of the New York Times detailed the original terms of the trade which featured a handful of players being moved along with two picks. After the framework of the deal was revealed, The Athletic’s Michael Scotto reported the specific selections which the Knicks would receive.

Knicks receive: Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wes Matthews, 2021 first-round pick (protected), 2023 first-round pick (protected)

Mavericks receive: Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Trey Burke

While the Mavericks picked up two decent-sized contracts in Tim Hardaway Jr. and Courtney Lee, both players are capable of producing to some extent. Hardaway specifically could be an interesting addition for the Mavericks moving forward, although he’s struggled at times this season.

Mavericks’ Updated Roster With Porzingis

Position Expected Starter Backup Center Dwight Powell Salah Mejri Power Forward Kristaps Porzingis Maxi Kleber Dirk Nowitzki/Ray Spalding Small Forward Harrison Barnes Dorian Finney-Smith Kostas Antetokounmpo Shooting Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. Courtney Lee Ryan Broekhoff Point Guard Luka Doncic Devin Harris Jalen Brunson/J.J. Barea

