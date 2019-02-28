Kyler Murray Height & Weight: Measurables at NFL Combine

Kyler Murray measured 5’10 1/8″ tall and weighed in at 207 pounds at the NFL Combine. Murray’s hand size is 9.5 inches. Murray has put on some weight since the Oklahoma season ended, and NBC Sports’ Peter King reported it is by design.

One bit of Murray news before we move on. The new Mike Mayock at NFL Network, Daniel Jeremiah—talk about big shoes to fill—told me over the weekend that he heard Murray has bulked up to 203 pounds from his OU playing weight of 190. And calling around over the weekend, I heard it was 206. That is significant. Here’s why: Talking to NFL people about Murray, as I wrote last week, there was worry that Murray had more of a Mookie Betts build in college than a Russell Wilson physique. Meaning Murray was not only small, but also slight. If Murray has spent the past five or six weeks bulking up, that would play in his favor at the combine and in completing scouting reports on a complex prospect, because teams want to see a thicker player than Murray was at OU. Theoretically, it would mean he’d be more equipped to withstand the pounding he’ll obviously have to face in the NFL.

Overall, this is good news for Murray as he was listed at 5’10” in college and measured slightly above this in Indianapolis. The bulked-up frame could help Murray’s draft stock as long as the quarterback can maintain the quickness that makes him so unique.

Kyler Murray Is Battling Dwayne Haskins to Be the No. 1 Quarterback Selected in the 2019 NFL Draft

Murray is battling Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins to be the top quarterback selected in the 2019 NFL draft. Both quarterbacks have a chance to land in the top 10 with teams like the Giants (No. 6) and Jaguars (No. 7) holding high draft picks and potentially looking to add a young quarterback. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Murray is not expected to throw at the combine.

“#Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray told scouts & personnel people of several NFL teams that he doesn’t plan to throw at the Combine, sources say. They cautioned Murray is a competitor who could throw after seeing everyone else do it, but as of last night, Murray’s plan is not to do much,” Rapoport tweeted.

According to Pro Football Talk, Murray measured a half an inch shorter and three pounds heavier than Russell Wilson. The Seahawks quarterback fell to the third round in the 2012 draft in large part because of his size. Thanks to the success of quarterbacks like Wilson and Baker Mayfield there is a good chance Murray will be selected in the first round.