Clippers Roster & Starting Lineup After Tobias Harris Trade

The Clippers are moving towards the future after agreeing to a major trade with the Sixers involving Tobias Harris as the centerpiece. L.A. will receive rookie guard Landry Shamet, Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala along with a total of four future draft picks.

The Clippers are getting the Sixers 2020 protected first-round pick along with the Heat’s unprotected 2021 first-round pick, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The trade opens up salary cap space for this summer, and the Clippers could look to get even more space by making another move before the trade deadline.

“The Clippers now have a clear path to a max contract this summer with Tobias Harris shipped to Philadelphia. Removing the Harris hold now has Los Angeles with $37M in room. The team could see room increase to $49M if Avery Bradley is waived,” ESPN’s Bobby Marks tweeted.

Here’s a look at the Clippers roster and projected starting lineup after the trade.

L.A. Clippers Roster & Starting Lineup After Trade

C- Marcin Gortat, Montrezl Harrell, Angel Delgado

PF- Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Johnathan Motley

SF- Danilo Gallinari, Tyrone Wallace, Luc Mbah a Moute

SG- Avery Bradley, Lou Williams, Jerome Robinson, Sindarius Thornwell

PG- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Landry Shamet, Patrick Beverley, Milos Teodosic

Clippers Now Have Cap Space to Sign at Least One Max Free Agent

If the Clippers wanted to make a run at a max player like Kevin Durant, L.A. now has enough cap space to do so. Marks reported the team could sign two max players if they can trade Gallinari before the deadline.

“LAC will have a double max slot this summer if they find a home for Danilo Gallinari in the off-season. Draft compensation received from Philly will certainly help,” Marks tweeted.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported the Clippers could have as much as $70 million in cap space by making another move.

“If the Clippers were to now trade Danilo Gallinari, they could create over $70 million in cap space this summer—enough to sign two max contract players, just like New York. Even if Gallo’s contract were stretched, they’d only be a Lou Williams trade away from still creating $70M,” O’Connor tweeted.

Harris Trade Could Help the Clippers With Anthony Davis

Wojnarowski reported the deal was not made specifically with Anthony Davis in mind, but it does not hurt. The Clippers have been reported as one of the teams Davis would commit to long-term. Wojnarowski detailed the Clippers’ connection to Davis.