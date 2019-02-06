The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade, just not for Anthony Davis. The Lakers added more shooting by acquiring Reggie Bullock in a trade with the Pistons, per ESPN.

Los Angeles traded Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and a second-round draft pick for Bullock. The move does little to impact the Lakers making a trade for Davis, but it does give LeBron James another three-point shooter to help him on the perimeter.

Bullock is shooting 38.8 percent from behind the three-point line this season and is likely to come off the bench for the Lakers. Here’s a look at the Lakers updated roster with Bullock now in the mix.

Lakers Roster & Starting Lineup After Reggie Bullock Trade

C- Ivica Zubac, JaVale McGee, Tyson Chandler

PF- Kyle Kuzma, Michael Beasley, Johnathan Williams, Moritz Wagner

SF- LeBron James, Reggie Bullock, Lance Stephenson

SG- Brandon Ingram, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Josh Hart, Isaac Bonga

PG- Rajon Rondo, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso

The Reggie Bullock Trade Has Little to Do With Anthony Davis

Depending on who you ask, the Lakers have either walked away from the negotiation table with the Pelicans or are awaiting New Orleans next move. What is clear is that the Bullock deal will have little impact on the Lakers acquiring Davis. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Lakers made a major offer and are awaiting the Pelicans to counteroffer.

What could complicate a potential Lakers-Pelicans deal is the Celtics. Boston cannot trade for Davis because of the “Rose Rule”, but the Celtics could be interested in making a move for Davis this summer. The Athletic reported Jayson Tatum has been mentioned in a potential deal.

This latest Lakers-Celtics subplot would be dead by now if Ainge had been scared off, but sources say Boston — which can’t trade for Davis until this summer because of the well-chronicled “Rose Rule” — is continuing its complicated pursuit of the five-time All-Star in spite of the message being sent through various channels that he doesn’t want to play there. A source with knowledge of the talks said the potential centerpiece in a Pelicans package, 20-year-old Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum, has been discussed extensively by the two teams and is expected to be a major part of the talks when June rolls around.

Trade Rumors Continue to Be a Major Distraction in Lakers Locker Room

While the rumors continue to swirl around the Lakers, the trade talks appear to be having a negative impact on the team. The Lakers lost by 42 points to the Pacers, and it is hard to believe the trade rumors have not impacted L.A.’s play on the court. The Pacers crowd chanted “LeBron’s gonna trade you” at Brandon Ingram during the game.

Brandon Ingram steps to line as “LeBron’s gonna trade you” chants rain upon him pic.twitter.com/aiG4NCy3Ex — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 6, 2019

“I know it has to be tough on a lot of our guys, especially our young guys,” James told ESPN. “Right now, they’ve just never been a part of it and they’re hearing it every single day — and I know that the worst thing that you can do right now is be on social media. And I know all young guys love social media. So, that definitely can’t help.”