LeBron James Has Perfect Reaction to Lakers-Anthony Davis Trade Rumors

LeBron James isn’t denying that he’s keeping tabs on the recent trade talks between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans involving Anthony Davis. While the rumors have come with plenty of back-and-forths and a whole lot of drama, James is keeping his focus on helping the current Lakers group win games.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, LeBron was asked about the topic and joked that he doesn’t “play much fantasy basketball,” per Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group.

LeBron says he’s following the Anthony Davis saga but keeping concentrated on winning games: “I kinda tend not to play much fantasy basketball.” — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) February 5, 2019

The Lakers star is seemingly doing his best to avoid diving too far into this topic, although it’s something that has the attention of the entire NBA currently. The subject of whether Los Angeles will be able to convince the Pelicans to deal Davis prior to Thursday’s deadline is, and will remain a hot-button topic.

Lakers ‘Pessimistic’ About Pelicans Making Deal With Them

After the Lakers put an offer on the table which left many stunned, the Pelicans have apparently still opted to put Magic Johnson and company on hold. Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times first reported the offer, which featured Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Michael Beasley, and two first-round draft picks.

Landed in Indy; update on Lakers-Pelicans talks. Magic Johnson, Dell Demps talked twice today, per source. Lakers willing to give Pelicans cap relief for Anthony Davis by taking Solomon Hill for Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ingram, Rondo, Lance Stephenson, Beasley, 2 1st round picks. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) February 4, 2019

Even with the monster offer reportedly being put on the table and the Lakers showing that they’re willing to literally go all-in on Davis, the Pelicans don’t seem interested. So much so, that ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported the team is “pessimistic” that New Orleans is willing to make a deal with them.

Yes. So far, the Lakers have felt conversations with New Orleans have been one-sided and they are growing increasingly pessimistic about the Pelicans willingness to do a deal with them. https://t.co/vbMEcLTHwY — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 5, 2019

Pelicans Reported Demands From Lakers

Although there’s been nothing official revealed on what the Pelicans want from the Lakers, the follow-up chatter after the above deal was head-turning. As ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, they are waiting for the Lakers to “overwhelm them” with a “historic haul of picks.” This apparently includes four first-rounders and second-round picks as well.

Pels are waiting on Lakers to overwhelm them w/ an historic haul of picks. To Nola, that means Lakers offering 4 first-round and second-round picks as part of a Davis package. Pels want to be compensated – perhaps even overcompensated – to even consider a deal with LA now. https://t.co/Ft8rfe9EBZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2019

Assuming New Orleans is seeking a deal which features the names above and also a massive number of picks, it’s going to be interesting to see how the Lakers move forward. If the deadline passes and no deal happens, the team will face added competition in the offseason from the Boston Celtics.

Danny Ainge and company can’t currently jump into the mix due to the ‘Rose Rule’ and Kyrie Irving’s deal, but after July 1, they’ll have the ability to put their own huge offer on the table. If that plays out, then a battle between the Lakers and Celtics, among others, could make for a fun storyline.

READ NEXT: Lonzo Ball Trade Talk: Best 3-Team Lakers Deals for Anthony Davis