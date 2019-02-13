Hawks’ Official Twitter Trolls Lakers After Upset, Fans Love It

The Los Angeles Lakers entered Tuesday’s game against the Atlanta Hawks in search of a much-needed win for their current playoff outlook. But even against a team dealing with its fair share of struggles and looking at a high lottery pick, the Lakers sputtered. They fell to the Hawks 117-113 in what proved to be a strong showing from the home team and a disappointing one from Luke Walton’s squad.

And after the game, social media didn’t hold back on the Lakers. More specifically, the Hawks’ official Twitter account even threw some shade at the Lake Show.

Not surprisingly, other Hawks fans hopped on board with the trash talk almost immediately after. It wasn’t just fans of the winning team who opted to roll out the trolling on Twitter either, as they had plenty of others chiming in as well.

Twitter Trolls Lakers After Loss to Hawks

Me after seeing the Lebron and the Lakers lose to the Hawks! pic.twitter.com/VBt7i6vEBk — Abraham Sheinkman (@abmc1995) February 13, 2019

Luke Walton needs to be fired just on that the Lakers have lost to the Knicks Cavs and now the Hawks losses to teams that are tanking is not a good look for the Lakers — Jaimeson Meza (@7997Jamo) February 13, 2019

The Lakers lost to the Hawks? pic.twitter.com/h4jxpSbW1Z — Family First Money Last (@frenico847) February 13, 2019

The Lakers really just loss to the Hawks… THE HAWKS!!! The JV team of the NBA!!!🤬😤 — Olivia Gibbs (@OliviaGibbsLive) February 13, 2019

Remember when the Lakers beat the Hawks at Staples Center this season and celebrated like they had won a playoff game? LOL — TinaC (@TheTinaC) February 13, 2019

Wait Lakers lose vs Hawks? lol — Shab (@SubZero616) February 13, 2019

Lakers lost to the Hawks, and Lebron went 8/20 from the field. If it were Westbrook, he would have been called an overrated stat padder, but because it's LeOverhyped, it's fine, and he just needs help. — Kharisma Nirwan (@kharismanirwan) February 13, 2019

Lakers’ Rough Showing in Loss to Hawks

From a statistical standpoint, a lot of things in the game between the Hawks and Lakers looked similar. The two teams shot 43.2 (Lakers) and 43.5 percent (Hawks) from the field along with 35 and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. The difference came down to Atlanta making four more free throws than Los Angeles, which literally was what separated the two teams in the final score.

Beyond that, the Lakers were outrebounded 47-44, which was surprising, but Walton and the coaching staff chose to roll with small-ball lineups more often than not. JaVale McGee played just 13 minutes while Moritz Wagner played five. The team essentially ran lineups with all guards/forwards for the bulk of the game and lost the rebounding battle.

After this loss, the Lakers moved to 28-29 heading into the All-Star break and as things currently stand, sit in the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference. they find themselves 2.5 games back of both the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth and final playoff spot with the homestretch ahead.

